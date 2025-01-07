Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
232.54
114.12
96.61
yoy growth (%)
103.75
18.12
Raw materials
-176.78
-84.88
-72.09
As % of sales
76.02
74.37
74.61
Employee costs
-9.14
-5.47
-4.92
As % of sales
3.93
4.79
5.1
Other costs
-32.68
-17.4
-20.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.05
15.24
20.96
Operating profit
13.93
6.36
-0.66
OPM
5.99
5.57
-0.68
Depreciation
-7.33
-4.97
-7.37
Interest expense
-0.72
-0.12
-0.15
Other income
8.26
8.29
9.18
Profit before tax
14.14
9.56
0.99
Taxes
-3.35
-2.62
0.67
Tax rate
-23.68
-27.45
67.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.79
6.94
1.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
10.79
6.94
1.66
yoy growth (%)
55.53
316.66
NPM
4.64
6.08
1.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.