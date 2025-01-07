iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NDR Auto Components Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

833.75
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:51 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NDR Auto Components Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

232.54

114.12

96.61

yoy growth (%)

103.75

18.12

Raw materials

-176.78

-84.88

-72.09

As % of sales

76.02

74.37

74.61

Employee costs

-9.14

-5.47

-4.92

As % of sales

3.93

4.79

5.1

Other costs

-32.68

-17.4

-20.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.05

15.24

20.96

Operating profit

13.93

6.36

-0.66

OPM

5.99

5.57

-0.68

Depreciation

-7.33

-4.97

-7.37

Interest expense

-0.72

-0.12

-0.15

Other income

8.26

8.29

9.18

Profit before tax

14.14

9.56

0.99

Taxes

-3.35

-2.62

0.67

Tax rate

-23.68

-27.45

67.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.79

6.94

1.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

10.79

6.94

1.66

yoy growth (%)

55.53

316.66

NPM

4.64

6.08

1.72

NDR Auto Compon. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NDR Auto Components Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.