NDR Auto Components Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
14.14
9.56
0.99
Depreciation
-7.33
-4.97
-7.37
Tax paid
-3.35
-2.62
0.67
Working capital
-15.08
-3.11
Other operating items
Operating
-11.61
-1.14
Capital expenditure
9.2
11.77
Free cash flow
-2.41
10.62
Equity raised
266.97
253.4
Investing
-0.01
0
Financing
17.41
4.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
281.95
268.85
