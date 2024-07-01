As per Attachment Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the SEBI Regulations, the Board of Directors has recommended dividend @ 37.5% i.e. Rs. 3.75 per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend, after approval of the shareholders, shall be paid within 30 days of declaration. Rs.3.7500 per share(37.5%)Final & A.G.M. (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 01.07.2024)