|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|3.75
|37.5
|Final
|As per Attachment Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the SEBI Regulations, the Board of Directors has recommended dividend @ 37.5% i.e. Rs. 3.75 per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend, after approval of the shareholders, shall be paid within 30 days of declaration. Rs.3.7500 per share(37.5%)Final & A.G.M. (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 01.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.