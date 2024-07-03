NDR Auto Components Ltd Summary

NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) is a part of the Rohit Relan Group which traces it origins to the 1930s when its founder, Late Shri N.D.Relan, started out as a stockbroker in the financial services sector. In the 80s, the Group diversified into an entirely new sector -automotive manufacturing - establishing itself as a premier manufacturer of auto components under the name of Bharat Seats Limited and Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL).While Bharat Seats was a fully-integrated plant for manufacturing of complete seating systems under one roof catering to the four-wheeler, two-wheeler and surface transport segments, SMIL commenced its operations with a large stitching unit supplying seat trims and subsequently supplied metal structures and frames to Bharat Seats Limited.NDR Auto Components Limited was incorporated on March 19, 2019 as the flagship company of Rohit Relan Group to demerge the automobile seating business of SMIL. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles and other accessories relating to car seats. The Company has manufacturing plant presently located at Gurugram.The Company is currently a dedicated supplier to Bharat Seats Limited and is engaged in the production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for passenger and utility vehicles manufactured and sold by Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Company has a complete set up of robotic welding cells, CNC tube bending machines, power presses to make critical press parts in various steel grades, CNC fabric and leather cutting machines, stitching machines to meet increased quality requirements of the customer. Recently, the Company also started producing stamping and welded BIW (Body in White) parts for a Tier-1 automotive customer ultimately for use on vehicles produced by Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Company is also in the process of setting up a manufacturing plant at Harohalli, in Bengaluru for manufacturing seat frames and seat trims for supply to Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Private Limited.The Company had filed a Scheme of Arrangement before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL) and the Company, the Automobile Seating Undertaking was demerged/transferred to the Company as a going concern. The Scheme was sanctioned by NCLT vide Order dated February 20, 2020 and was made effective from March 16, 2020. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Automobile Seating Business of Sharda Motor Industries Limited stood demerged in the Company. Further, the investments made by SMIL in Bharat Seats Limited, Toyota Boshoku Relan India Private Limited and Toyo Sharda India Private Limited also got transferred in the name of the Company. Consequently, these Companies became associates/joint ventures of the Company.The Company incorporated latest manufacturing technology in house such as robotic welding, CNC tube bending machines, stamping of steel parts with different tensile strengths, CNC cutting of fabric and leather, stitching of seat covers. During the year 2021, the Company extended product development and manufacturing to BIW (Body in White) automotive parts. To maintain and enhance the product quality to meet international standards, the employees are put through a rigorous training program at dojo centres so that their skill matches the desired output.The Companys four manufacturing facilities of which two are located at Gurugram, one at Ramanagara District, near Bengaluru and a new manufacturing facility at Surendranagar, Gujarat for manufacturing of seat frames and trims started commercial production in March, 2023.