Approved the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from July 16, 2024 to July 22, 2024 (both days inclusive). The record date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend is July 15, 2024 Rs.3.7500 per share(37.5%)Final & A.G.M. (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 01.07.2024)