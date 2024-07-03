Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹399.1
Prev. Close₹399.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹187.03
Day's High₹401.05
Day's Low₹386.05
52 Week's High₹489
52 Week's Low₹313.05
Book Value₹200.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,158.44
P/E16.46
EPS24.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.63
55.63
55.63
55.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
984.29
855.66
755.49
701.69
Net Worth
1,039.92
911.29
811.12
757.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,086.85
1,066.39
1,318.97
1,303.86
yoy growth (%)
1.91
-19.15
1.15
3.82
Raw materials
-395.46
-376.72
-445.39
-428.3
As % of sales
36.38
35.32
33.76
32.84
Employee costs
-289.26
-285.07
-297.57
-286.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
43.31
33.09
128.42
132.77
Depreciation
-79.58
-88.62
-81.51
-73.43
Tax paid
0.2
-3.26
-45.91
-49.82
Working capital
58.33
-37.61
58.71
27.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.91
-19.15
1.15
3.82
Op profit growth
-0.17
-46.48
-0.7
4.59
EBIT growth
20.61
-72.35
-4.06
7.47
Net profit growth
-97.43
-63.83
-0.53
11.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,695.58
1,634.14
1,342.62
1,107.16
1,085.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,695.58
1,634.14
1,342.62
1,107.16
1,085.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.81
19.3
8.92
11.08
13.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K N Subramaniam
Director (Finance) & CFO
Manish Chadha
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Sinha
Independent Director
K C Sundareshan Pillai
Independent Director
Nalini Jolly
Whole-time Director & CS
Khalid Iqbal Khan
Managing Director
Mr. T. Kannan
Summary
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company was erstwhile incorporated on November 26, 1954 in the name of Goetze (India) Limited. The Companys name was later changed from Goetze (India) Limited to Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited in May, 2006. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company promoted by Escorts in November, 1954 in technical and financial collaboration with Goetz-Werke of Germany. Goetze-Werke of Germany is now owned by Federal-Mogul Corporation, a $6.3 billion global company and one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components in the world. It is one of the leading manufacturer of Automotive Piston Rings in the world. The product range covers Piston rings, Pistons, Cylinder liners, Light Alloy Castings and Sintered Products. The Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and distribution of automotive components used in two/three/four wheeler automobiles.GILs takeover of Escorts Mahle Ltd, a leading manufacture of Piston Rings in Oct 2002 made it the largest producer of Piston Assemblies. The company has the production capacity of 50 million piston rings and over 8 million pistons per year.The company had set up its first plant at Patiala and started commercial production in 1957. The second plant at Bangalore was started in 1977.Turneer & Novell, UK which had acquired Goetze internationally has indirectly got a 26% stake in GIL which w
The Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹388 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is ₹2158.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is 16.46 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is ₹313.05 and ₹489 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.58%, 3 Years at 21.57%, 1 Year at 11.22%, 6 Month at -7.82%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -4.81%.
