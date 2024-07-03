Summary

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company was erstwhile incorporated on November 26, 1954 in the name of Goetze (India) Limited. The Companys name was later changed from Goetze (India) Limited to Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited in May, 2006. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company promoted by Escorts in November, 1954 in technical and financial collaboration with Goetz-Werke of Germany. Goetze-Werke of Germany is now owned by Federal-Mogul Corporation, a $6.3 billion global company and one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components in the world. It is one of the leading manufacturer of Automotive Piston Rings in the world. The product range covers Piston rings, Pistons, Cylinder liners, Light Alloy Castings and Sintered Products. The Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and distribution of automotive components used in two/three/four wheeler automobiles.GILs takeover of Escorts Mahle Ltd, a leading manufacture of Piston Rings in Oct 2002 made it the largest producer of Piston Assemblies. The company has the production capacity of 50 million piston rings and over 8 million pistons per year.The company had set up its first plant at Patiala and started commercial production in 1957. The second plant at Bangalore was started in 1977.Turneer & Novell, UK which had acquired Goetze internationally has indirectly got a 26% stake in GIL which w

