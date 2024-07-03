iifl-logo-icon 1
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Share Price

388
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open399.1
  • Day's High401.05
  • 52 Wk High489
  • Prev. Close399.1
  • Day's Low386.05
  • 52 Wk Low 313.05
  • Turnover (lac)187.03
  • P/E16.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value200.21
  • EPS24.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,158.44
  • Div. Yield0
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

399.1

Prev. Close

399.1

Turnover(Lac.)

187.03

Day's High

401.05

Day's Low

386.05

52 Week's High

489

52 Week's Low

313.05

Book Value

200.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,158.44

P/E

16.46

EPS

24.22

Divi. Yield

0

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 74.98%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 24.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.63

55.63

55.63

55.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

984.29

855.66

755.49

701.69

Net Worth

1,039.92

911.29

811.12

757.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,086.85

1,066.39

1,318.97

1,303.86

yoy growth (%)

1.91

-19.15

1.15

3.82

Raw materials

-395.46

-376.72

-445.39

-428.3

As % of sales

36.38

35.32

33.76

32.84

Employee costs

-289.26

-285.07

-297.57

-286.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

43.31

33.09

128.42

132.77

Depreciation

-79.58

-88.62

-81.51

-73.43

Tax paid

0.2

-3.26

-45.91

-49.82

Working capital

58.33

-37.61

58.71

27.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.91

-19.15

1.15

3.82

Op profit growth

-0.17

-46.48

-0.7

4.59

EBIT growth

20.61

-72.35

-4.06

7.47

Net profit growth

-97.43

-63.83

-0.53

11.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,695.58

1,634.14

1,342.62

1,107.16

1,085.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,695.58

1,634.14

1,342.62

1,107.16

1,085.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.81

19.3

8.92

11.08

13.13

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K N Subramaniam

Director (Finance) & CFO

Manish Chadha

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Sinha

Independent Director

K C Sundareshan Pillai

Independent Director

Nalini Jolly

Whole-time Director & CS

Khalid Iqbal Khan

Managing Director

Mr. T. Kannan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

Summary

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company was erstwhile incorporated on November 26, 1954 in the name of Goetze (India) Limited. The Companys name was later changed from Goetze (India) Limited to Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited in May, 2006. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The Company promoted by Escorts in November, 1954 in technical and financial collaboration with Goetz-Werke of Germany. Goetze-Werke of Germany is now owned by Federal-Mogul Corporation, a $6.3 billion global company and one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components in the world. It is one of the leading manufacturer of Automotive Piston Rings in the world. The product range covers Piston rings, Pistons, Cylinder liners, Light Alloy Castings and Sintered Products. The Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and distribution of automotive components used in two/three/four wheeler automobiles.GILs takeover of Escorts Mahle Ltd, a leading manufacture of Piston Rings in Oct 2002 made it the largest producer of Piston Assemblies. The company has the production capacity of 50 million piston rings and over 8 million pistons per year.The company had set up its first plant at Patiala and started commercial production in 1957. The second plant at Bangalore was started in 1977.Turneer & Novell, UK which had acquired Goetze internationally has indirectly got a 26% stake in GIL which w
Company FAQs

What is the Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd share price today?

The Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹388 today.

What is the Market Cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is ₹2158.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is 16.46 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is ₹313.05 and ₹489 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd?

Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.58%, 3 Years at 21.57%, 1 Year at 11.22%, 6 Month at -7.82%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Federal-Mogul Goetze India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 24.12 %

