Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2
-19.1
1.24
3.61
Op profit growth
-3.29
-42.52
-0.52
6.13
EBIT growth
5.78
-67.53
-4.49
10.23
Net profit growth
-98.35
-62.82
-1.02
5.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.32
11.94
16.81
17.11
EBIT margin
4.77
4.6
11.48
12.17
Net profit margin
0.04
2.99
6.51
6.66
RoCE
5.85
5.44
17.54
19.87
RoNW
0.01
1
2.91
3.35
RoA
0.01
0.88
2.48
2.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.89
6.96
17.17
17.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.92
-10.83
0.29
2.03
Book value per share
147.52
146.98
142.78
126.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
315.89
45.25
32.61
24.31
P/CEPS
-18.83
-29.07
1,894.66
206.9
P/B
1.9
2.14
3.92
3.32
EV/EBIDTA
9.96
11.41
12.93
9.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.84
-16.99
-35.88
-37.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.97
72.96
62.14
56.63
Inventory days
62.92
69.39
55.54
52.63
Creditor days
-92.55
-73.83
-58.33
-60.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-23.35
-14.82
-30.05
-24.19
Net debt / equity
-0.24
-0.14
-0.01
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-1.62
-0.94
-0.05
0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.26
-31.52
-30.28
-29.49
Employee costs
-26.88
-27.02
-22.8
-22.09
Other costs
-28.52
-29.5
-30.09
-31.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.