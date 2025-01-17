iifl-logo-icon 1
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Key Ratios

384
(-1.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2

-19.1

1.24

3.61

Op profit growth

-3.29

-42.52

-0.52

6.13

EBIT growth

5.78

-67.53

-4.49

10.23

Net profit growth

-98.35

-62.82

-1.02

5.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.32

11.94

16.81

17.11

EBIT margin

4.77

4.6

11.48

12.17

Net profit margin

0.04

2.99

6.51

6.66

RoCE

5.85

5.44

17.54

19.87

RoNW

0.01

1

2.91

3.35

RoA

0.01

0.88

2.48

2.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.89

6.96

17.17

17.29

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.92

-10.83

0.29

2.03

Book value per share

147.52

146.98

142.78

126.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

315.89

45.25

32.61

24.31

P/CEPS

-18.83

-29.07

1,894.66

206.9

P/B

1.9

2.14

3.92

3.32

EV/EBIDTA

9.96

11.41

12.93

9.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.84

-16.99

-35.88

-37.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.97

72.96

62.14

56.63

Inventory days

62.92

69.39

55.54

52.63

Creditor days

-92.55

-73.83

-58.33

-60.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-23.35

-14.82

-30.05

-24.19

Net debt / equity

-0.24

-0.14

-0.01

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-1.62

-0.94

-0.05

0.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-33.26

-31.52

-30.28

-29.49

Employee costs

-26.88

-27.02

-22.8

-22.09

Other costs

-28.52

-29.5

-30.09

-31.29

