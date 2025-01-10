Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.63
55.63
55.63
55.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
984.29
855.66
755.49
701.69
Net Worth
1,039.92
911.29
811.12
757.32
Minority Interest
Debt
7.87
8.3
8.93
9.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.35
15.05
18.03
0
Total Liabilities
1,059.14
934.64
838.08
766.93
Fixed Assets
540.06
539.89
521
531.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.75
6.67
6.66
5.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.35
15.06
17.08
6.79
Networking Capital
168.79
107.29
170.2
93.31
Inventories
181.74
183.52
173.27
173.38
Inventory Days
58.22
Sundry Debtors
275.93
266.44
258.5
257.4
Debtor Days
86.44
Other Current Assets
100.99
87.16
120.35
69.36
Sundry Creditors
-324.42
-356.82
-310.06
-281.54
Creditor Days
94.54
Other Current Liabilities
-65.45
-73.01
-71.86
-125.29
Cash
331.2
265.73
123.14
129.71
Total Assets
1,059.15
934.64
838.08
766.92
