Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

391
(0.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,086.85

1,066.39

1,318.97

1,303.86

yoy growth (%)

1.91

-19.15

1.15

3.82

Raw materials

-395.46

-376.72

-445.39

-428.3

As % of sales

36.38

35.32

33.76

32.84

Employee costs

-289.26

-285.07

-297.57

-286.32

As % of sales

26.61

26.73

22.56

21.95

Other costs

-300.51

-302.8

-385.82

-397.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.65

28.39

29.25

30.5

Operating profit

101.61

101.78

190.19

191.53

OPM

9.34

9.54

14.41

14.68

Depreciation

-79.58

-88.62

-81.51

-73.43

Interest expense

-2.42

-4.82

-8.74

-10.2

Other income

23.71

24.76

28.49

24.87

Profit before tax

43.31

33.09

128.42

132.77

Taxes

0.2

-3.26

-45.91

-49.82

Tax rate

0.46

-9.85

-35.75

-37.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.51

29.83

82.5

82.94

Exceptional items

-42.75

0

0

0

Net profit

0.76

29.83

82.5

82.94

yoy growth (%)

-97.43

-63.83

-0.53

11.88

NPM

0.07

2.79

6.25

6.36

