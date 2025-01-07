Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,086.85
1,066.39
1,318.97
1,303.86
yoy growth (%)
1.91
-19.15
1.15
3.82
Raw materials
-395.46
-376.72
-445.39
-428.3
As % of sales
36.38
35.32
33.76
32.84
Employee costs
-289.26
-285.07
-297.57
-286.32
As % of sales
26.61
26.73
22.56
21.95
Other costs
-300.51
-302.8
-385.82
-397.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.65
28.39
29.25
30.5
Operating profit
101.61
101.78
190.19
191.53
OPM
9.34
9.54
14.41
14.68
Depreciation
-79.58
-88.62
-81.51
-73.43
Interest expense
-2.42
-4.82
-8.74
-10.2
Other income
23.71
24.76
28.49
24.87
Profit before tax
43.31
33.09
128.42
132.77
Taxes
0.2
-3.26
-45.91
-49.82
Tax rate
0.46
-9.85
-35.75
-37.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
43.51
29.83
82.5
82.94
Exceptional items
-42.75
0
0
0
Net profit
0.76
29.83
82.5
82.94
yoy growth (%)
-97.43
-63.83
-0.53
11.88
NPM
0.07
2.79
6.25
6.36
