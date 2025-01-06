iifl-logo-icon 1
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Federal-Mogul Go FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

43.31

33.09

128.42

132.77

Depreciation

-79.58

-88.62

-81.51

-73.43

Tax paid

0.2

-3.26

-45.91

-49.82

Working capital

58.33

-37.61

58.71

27.91

Other operating items

Operating

22.26

-96.4

59.7

37.42

Capital expenditure

53.32

52.81

94.83

63.12

Free cash flow

75.58

-43.58

154.54

100.54

Equity raised

1,399.41

1,346.43

1,187.5

1,016.16

Investing

0

0

0.04

0

Financing

11.08

68.06

131.72

86.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,486.07

1,370.91

1,473.8

1,202.8

