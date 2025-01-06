Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
43.31
33.09
128.42
132.77
Depreciation
-79.58
-88.62
-81.51
-73.43
Tax paid
0.2
-3.26
-45.91
-49.82
Working capital
58.33
-37.61
58.71
27.91
Other operating items
Operating
22.26
-96.4
59.7
37.42
Capital expenditure
53.32
52.81
94.83
63.12
Free cash flow
75.58
-43.58
154.54
100.54
Equity raised
1,399.41
1,346.43
1,187.5
1,016.16
Investing
0
0
0.04
0
Financing
11.08
68.06
131.72
86.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,486.07
1,370.91
1,473.8
1,202.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.