Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Board Meeting

393
(0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:58 AM

Federal-Mogul Go CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to inter alia approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to inter alia approve the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (Listing Obligations), please be informed that the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. A copy of the results along with the Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed for your kind information & record Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, please be informed that the unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to inter alia approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (Listing Obligations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion (enclosed as an Annexure-A). 2. Notice of the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 and Board Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to inter alia approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (Listing Obligations), please be informed that the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 have been approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. A copy of the results along with the Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed for your kind information & record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Resignation of Vinod Kumar Hans as Whole-time Managing Director and Appointment of Mr. T. Kannan as Managing Director.

