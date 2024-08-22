iifl-logo-icon 1
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd AGM

Federal-Mogul Go CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Aug 202429 May 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (Listing Obligations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion (enclosed as an Annexure-A). 2. Notice of the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 and Board Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from Monday, 1st July, 2024 onwards upto 72 hours after conclusion of board meeting. Furthermore, the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd August 2024 (Thursday), the trading window shall remain closed from 15th August 2024 untill 25th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25-06-2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find attached the proceedings of the 69th AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 11:00 AM though video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Pursuant to Reg. 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, please find attached the Voting Results of the 69th AGM held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 11:00 AM onwards through video conferencing alongwith the Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

