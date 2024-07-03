Summary

RACL Geartech Ltd (Formerly known Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd) was established in the year 1989 for producing automotive components in the field of Motorcycles & Scooters, 3&4 Wheeler Passenger & Cargo Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Tractors, ATV, Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, etc. The Company has expanded into sub-assemblies, industrial Gears for electrical switch Gears and Circuit Breakers, Winches and Cranes. Promoted by Bharat Gears and PICUP, the Company manufactures transmission gears and axle shafts for the automobile industry. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Gajraula in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Company started commercial production in 1989. The company manufactures all types of transmission gears for a variety of vehicles including two-wheelers, tractors, cars and jeeps, LCVs and heavy vehicles. It also manufactures axle shafts mainly for heavy vehicles. The companys products are mainly utilised by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its clientele include Majestic Auto, Escorts, HMT, VST Tillers, Greaves and Telco, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, etc.Since the company started commercial production, it faced many problems due to recession in the automobile industry and the communal riots all over the country. But during 1992-93, the company started getting orders from Escorts tractor division, and Yamaha and Hero. Only in 1993-94 did the situation improve, after the auto industry started showing encouraging sig

Read More