iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RACL Geartech Ltd Share Price

848.35
(-0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open852.05
  • Day's High855
  • 52 Wk High999
  • Prev. Close851.25
  • Day's Low841.55
  • 52 Wk Low 820.05
  • Turnover (lac)43.16
  • P/E28.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value200.82
  • EPS29.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)914.66
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RACL Geartech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

852.05

Prev. Close

851.25

Turnover(Lac.)

43.16

Day's High

855

Day's Low

841.55

52 Week's High

999

52 Week's Low

820.05

Book Value

200.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

914.66

P/E

28.61

EPS

29.75

Divi. Yield

0.18

RACL Geartech Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

RACL Geartech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RACL Geartech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 46.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RACL Geartech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.78

10.78

10.78

10.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.49

156.7

120.62

97.15

Net Worth

205.27

167.48

131.4

107.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

271.21

203.61

212.32

136.84

yoy growth (%)

33.2

-4.1

55.16

17.98

Raw materials

-89.96

-60.99

-68.15

-50.55

As % of sales

33.17

29.95

32.09

36.94

Employee costs

-29.54

-24.58

-24.62

-20.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.95

30.12

21.9

8.64

Depreciation

-15.7

-16.41

-11.27

-4.96

Tax paid

-9

-6.74

-4.92

-0.77

Working capital

42.77

-1.04

23.72

10.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.2

-4.1

55.16

17.98

Op profit growth

12.31

23.81

119.96

25.12

EBIT growth

17.47

27.17

111.39

23.33

Net profit growth

2.42

37.7

115.79

53.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

409.52

358.21

271.22

203.61

212.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

409.52

358.21

271.22

203.61

212.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.75

9.13

3.88

4.12

0.52

View Annually Results

RACL Geartech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RACL Geartech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gursharan Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Narinder Paul Kaur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shashank Ramesh Anikhindi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagdish Keswani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harinder Pal Singh Bedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Malini Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Bahal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RACL Geartech Ltd

Summary

RACL Geartech Ltd (Formerly known Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd) was established in the year 1989 for producing automotive components in the field of Motorcycles & Scooters, 3&4 Wheeler Passenger & Cargo Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Tractors, ATV, Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, etc. The Company has expanded into sub-assemblies, industrial Gears for electrical switch Gears and Circuit Breakers, Winches and Cranes. Promoted by Bharat Gears and PICUP, the Company manufactures transmission gears and axle shafts for the automobile industry. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Gajraula in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Company started commercial production in 1989. The company manufactures all types of transmission gears for a variety of vehicles including two-wheelers, tractors, cars and jeeps, LCVs and heavy vehicles. It also manufactures axle shafts mainly for heavy vehicles. The companys products are mainly utilised by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its clientele include Majestic Auto, Escorts, HMT, VST Tillers, Greaves and Telco, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, etc.Since the company started commercial production, it faced many problems due to recession in the automobile industry and the communal riots all over the country. But during 1992-93, the company started getting orders from Escorts tractor division, and Yamaha and Hero. Only in 1993-94 did the situation improve, after the auto industry started showing encouraging sig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RACL Geartech Ltd share price today?

The RACL Geartech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹848.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of RACL Geartech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RACL Geartech Ltd is ₹914.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RACL Geartech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RACL Geartech Ltd is 28.61 and 4.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RACL Geartech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RACL Geartech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RACL Geartech Ltd is ₹820.05 and ₹999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RACL Geartech Ltd?

RACL Geartech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.40% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RACL Geartech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RACL Geartech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.32 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 46.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RACL Geartech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.