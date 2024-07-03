SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹852.05
Prev. Close₹851.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.16
Day's High₹855
Day's Low₹841.55
52 Week's High₹999
52 Week's Low₹820.05
Book Value₹200.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)914.66
P/E28.61
EPS29.75
Divi. Yield0.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.78
10.78
10.78
10.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.49
156.7
120.62
97.15
Net Worth
205.27
167.48
131.4
107.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
271.21
203.61
212.32
136.84
yoy growth (%)
33.2
-4.1
55.16
17.98
Raw materials
-89.96
-60.99
-68.15
-50.55
As % of sales
33.17
29.95
32.09
36.94
Employee costs
-29.54
-24.58
-24.62
-20.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.95
30.12
21.9
8.64
Depreciation
-15.7
-16.41
-11.27
-4.96
Tax paid
-9
-6.74
-4.92
-0.77
Working capital
42.77
-1.04
23.72
10.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.2
-4.1
55.16
17.98
Op profit growth
12.31
23.81
119.96
25.12
EBIT growth
17.47
27.17
111.39
23.33
Net profit growth
2.42
37.7
115.79
53.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
409.52
358.21
271.22
203.61
212.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
409.52
358.21
271.22
203.61
212.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.75
9.13
3.88
4.12
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gursharan Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Narinder Paul Kaur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shashank Ramesh Anikhindi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagdish Keswani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harinder Pal Singh Bedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Malini Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Bahal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RACL Geartech Ltd
Summary
RACL Geartech Ltd (Formerly known Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd) was established in the year 1989 for producing automotive components in the field of Motorcycles & Scooters, 3&4 Wheeler Passenger & Cargo Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Tractors, ATV, Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, etc. The Company has expanded into sub-assemblies, industrial Gears for electrical switch Gears and Circuit Breakers, Winches and Cranes. Promoted by Bharat Gears and PICUP, the Company manufactures transmission gears and axle shafts for the automobile industry. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at Gajraula in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Company started commercial production in 1989. The company manufactures all types of transmission gears for a variety of vehicles including two-wheelers, tractors, cars and jeeps, LCVs and heavy vehicles. It also manufactures axle shafts mainly for heavy vehicles. The companys products are mainly utilised by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its clientele include Majestic Auto, Escorts, HMT, VST Tillers, Greaves and Telco, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, etc.Since the company started commercial production, it faced many problems due to recession in the automobile industry and the communal riots all over the country. But during 1992-93, the company started getting orders from Escorts tractor division, and Yamaha and Hero. Only in 1993-94 did the situation improve, after the auto industry started showing encouraging sig
Read More
The RACL Geartech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹848.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RACL Geartech Ltd is ₹914.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RACL Geartech Ltd is 28.61 and 4.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RACL Geartech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RACL Geartech Ltd is ₹820.05 and ₹999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RACL Geartech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.40% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.