RACL Geartech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.95
30.12
21.9
8.64
Depreciation
-15.7
-16.41
-11.27
-4.96
Tax paid
-9
-6.74
-4.92
-0.77
Working capital
42.77
-1.04
23.72
10.44
Other operating items
Operating
51.01
5.91
29.42
13.34
Capital expenditure
51.53
45.62
53.35
11.97
Free cash flow
102.54
51.53
82.77
25.31
Equity raised
193.82
149.21
104.06
74.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
83.37
36.21
35.92
17.02
Dividends paid
0
1.08
1.08
0
Net in cash
379.73
238.04
223.83
116.73
