RACL Geartech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

848.35
(-0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

RACL Geartech FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.95

30.12

21.9

8.64

Depreciation

-15.7

-16.41

-11.27

-4.96

Tax paid

-9

-6.74

-4.92

-0.77

Working capital

42.77

-1.04

23.72

10.44

Other operating items

Operating

51.01

5.91

29.42

13.34

Capital expenditure

51.53

45.62

53.35

11.97

Free cash flow

102.54

51.53

82.77

25.31

Equity raised

193.82

149.21

104.06

74.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

83.37

36.21

35.92

17.02

Dividends paid

0

1.08

1.08

0

Net in cash

379.73

238.04

223.83

116.73

