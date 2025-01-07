Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
271.21
203.61
212.32
136.84
yoy growth (%)
33.2
-4.1
55.16
17.98
Raw materials
-89.96
-60.99
-68.15
-50.55
As % of sales
33.17
29.95
32.09
36.94
Employee costs
-29.54
-24.58
-24.62
-20.4
As % of sales
10.89
12.07
11.59
14.91
Other costs
-94.52
-67.13
-78.44
-47.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.85
32.97
36.94
34.48
Operating profit
57.16
50.9
41.11
18.69
OPM
21.07
24.99
19.36
13.65
Depreciation
-15.7
-16.41
-11.27
-4.96
Interest expense
-12.39
-8.47
-8.44
-5.71
Other income
3.87
4.11
0.51
0.62
Profit before tax
32.95
30.12
21.9
8.64
Taxes
-9
-6.74
-4.92
-0.77
Tax rate
-27.32
-22.39
-22.49
-8.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.94
23.38
16.97
7.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
23.94
23.38
16.97
7.86
yoy growth (%)
2.42
37.7
115.79
53.15
NPM
8.82
11.48
7.99
5.74
