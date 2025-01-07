iifl-logo-icon 1
RACL Geartech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

850.6
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

271.21

203.61

212.32

136.84

yoy growth (%)

33.2

-4.1

55.16

17.98

Raw materials

-89.96

-60.99

-68.15

-50.55

As % of sales

33.17

29.95

32.09

36.94

Employee costs

-29.54

-24.58

-24.62

-20.4

As % of sales

10.89

12.07

11.59

14.91

Other costs

-94.52

-67.13

-78.44

-47.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.85

32.97

36.94

34.48

Operating profit

57.16

50.9

41.11

18.69

OPM

21.07

24.99

19.36

13.65

Depreciation

-15.7

-16.41

-11.27

-4.96

Interest expense

-12.39

-8.47

-8.44

-5.71

Other income

3.87

4.11

0.51

0.62

Profit before tax

32.95

30.12

21.9

8.64

Taxes

-9

-6.74

-4.92

-0.77

Tax rate

-27.32

-22.39

-22.49

-8.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.94

23.38

16.97

7.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

23.94

23.38

16.97

7.86

yoy growth (%)

2.42

37.7

115.79

53.15

NPM

8.82

11.48

7.99

5.74

