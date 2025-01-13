RACL Geartech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.78
10.78
10.78
10.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.49
156.7
120.62
97.15
Net Worth
205.27
167.48
131.4
107.93
Minority Interest
Debt
288.96
203.38
165.03
109.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.78
11.85
9.88
8.23
Total Liabilities
511.01
382.71
306.31
225.6
Fixed Assets
310.2
228.82
181.43
141.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.37
0.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.46
3.07
3.15
2.92
Networking Capital
194.95
147.96
112.2
80.68
Inventories
118.8
95.27
56.75
42.45
Inventory Days
76.37
76.09
Sundry Debtors
115.13
84.49
76.92
55.19
Debtor Days
103.51
98.93
Other Current Assets
34.85
32.86
26.59
31.5
Sundry Creditors
-47.09
-37.73
-29.25
-28.17
Creditor Days
39.36
50.49
Other Current Liabilities
-26.74
-26.93
-18.81
-20.29
Cash
1.05
2.73
9.54
0.73
Total Assets
511.03
382.72
306.32
225.59
