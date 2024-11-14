Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

RACL Geartech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reduction of Annual Budget including Capex Budget of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 In compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to hereby inform that the Company in its Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024, which commenced at 10:15 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M. inter alia considered and approved a revised Annual Budget, adjusting the targeted direct sales from Rs. 548 Crores to a range of Rs. 460-Rs. 490 Crores, reflecting a revision of approximately, 14%. Additionally, the capex budget has been deferred from Rs. 60 Crores to Rs. 38 Crores (approx.), representing a 36.67% revision for FY 2024-25. Despite these adjustments, the revised Annual Budget sales revenue remains 17% higher than the actual revenue of Rs. 423 Crores achieved in FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RACL Geartech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

RACL Geartech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter-alia to consider amongst others the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2.To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on with an updated Auditors Report (as per SEBI Format) on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024