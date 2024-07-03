SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹181.85
Prev. Close₹179.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.48
Day's High₹181.85
Day's Low₹167.21
52 Week's High₹186
52 Week's Low₹120.6
Book Value₹33.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)467.7
P/E459.59
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.53
27.53
26.54
25.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.33
72.14
73.07
78.17
Net Worth
100.86
99.67
99.61
103.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.19
53.52
74.56
65.33
yoy growth (%)
-11.81
-28.21
14.11
3.4
Raw materials
-17.66
-17.02
-21.39
-17.78
As % of sales
37.43
31.8
28.68
27.21
Employee costs
-6.12
-6.15
-6.42
-6.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.19
-3.4
6.59
2.13
Depreciation
-6.23
-6.8
-6.02
-5.59
Tax paid
1.48
0.55
-1.14
-0.87
Working capital
14.03
-19.15
20.77
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.81
-28.21
14.11
3.4
Op profit growth
-51.65
-59.9
34.86
13.35
EBIT growth
-725.97
-96.89
46.37
19.93
Net profit growth
65.05
-152.25
330.84
206.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Hari Nair
Executive Director & MD
JIGNESH RAVAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bernd Badurek
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dara Kalyaniwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhavi Pandrangi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madan Godse
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Satish Barve
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Sintercom India Limited was originally incorporated on February 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company with the name Maxtech Victora India Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxtech Sintered Product Private Limited on June 15, 2007. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sintercom India Private Limited on April 26, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company approved the conversion of the Company from Private Company to a Public Company on November 16, 2017 and the name was changed to Sintercom India Limited. The Company is promoted by Jignesh Raval; BRN Industries Limited; and Miba Sinter Holding GmbH &CO KG. Sintercom is an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified company by DQS Holding GmbH for manufacture of sintered metal products, machining and assembly of metal components and is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing sintered metal automotive components of engines, transmissions systems, body chassis and exhaust applications using sintering manufacturing processes. This products are used in the commercial and passenger vehicles. The Company specialise in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. Product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges.The Company started its commercial production in 2009. It started t
The Sintercom India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sintercom India Ltd is ₹467.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sintercom India Ltd is 459.59 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sintercom India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sintercom India Ltd is ₹120.6 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sintercom India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.52%, 3 Years at 25.31%, 1 Year at 40.91%, 6 Month at 28.66%, 3 Month at 10.71% and 1 Month at 19.79%.
