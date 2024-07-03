Summary

Sintercom India Limited was originally incorporated on February 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company with the name Maxtech Victora India Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxtech Sintered Product Private Limited on June 15, 2007. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sintercom India Private Limited on April 26, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company approved the conversion of the Company from Private Company to a Public Company on November 16, 2017 and the name was changed to Sintercom India Limited. The Company is promoted by Jignesh Raval; BRN Industries Limited; and Miba Sinter Holding GmbH &CO KG. Sintercom is an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified company by DQS Holding GmbH for manufacture of sintered metal products, machining and assembly of metal components and is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing sintered metal automotive components of engines, transmissions systems, body chassis and exhaust applications using sintering manufacturing processes. This products are used in the commercial and passenger vehicles. The Company specialise in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. Product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges.The Company started its commercial production in 2009. It started t

