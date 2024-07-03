iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintercom India Ltd Share Price

169.9
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:32:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.85
  • Day's High181.85
  • 52 Wk High186
  • Prev. Close179.24
  • Day's Low167.21
  • 52 Wk Low 120.6
  • Turnover (lac)17.48
  • P/E459.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.81
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)467.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sintercom India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

181.85

Prev. Close

179.24

Turnover(Lac.)

17.48

Day's High

181.85

Day's Low

167.21

52 Week's High

186

52 Week's Low

120.6

Book Value

33.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

467.7

P/E

459.59

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Sintercom India Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sintercom India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sintercom India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.90%

Foreign: 64.90%

Indian: 4.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 30.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sintercom India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.53

27.53

26.54

25.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.33

72.14

73.07

78.17

Net Worth

100.86

99.67

99.61

103.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.19

53.52

74.56

65.33

yoy growth (%)

-11.81

-28.21

14.11

3.4

Raw materials

-17.66

-17.02

-21.39

-17.78

As % of sales

37.43

31.8

28.68

27.21

Employee costs

-6.12

-6.15

-6.42

-6.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.19

-3.4

6.59

2.13

Depreciation

-6.23

-6.8

-6.02

-5.59

Tax paid

1.48

0.55

-1.14

-0.87

Working capital

14.03

-19.15

20.77

0.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.81

-28.21

14.11

3.4

Op profit growth

-51.65

-59.9

34.86

13.35

EBIT growth

-725.97

-96.89

46.37

19.93

Net profit growth

65.05

-152.25

330.84

206.89

No Record Found

Sintercom India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sintercom India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Hari Nair

Executive Director & MD

JIGNESH RAVAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bernd Badurek

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dara Kalyaniwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhavi Pandrangi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madan Godse

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Satish Barve

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sintercom India Ltd

Summary

Sintercom India Limited was originally incorporated on February 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company with the name Maxtech Victora India Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxtech Sintered Product Private Limited on June 15, 2007. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sintercom India Private Limited on April 26, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company approved the conversion of the Company from Private Company to a Public Company on November 16, 2017 and the name was changed to Sintercom India Limited. The Company is promoted by Jignesh Raval; BRN Industries Limited; and Miba Sinter Holding GmbH &CO KG. Sintercom is an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified company by DQS Holding GmbH for manufacture of sintered metal products, machining and assembly of metal components and is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing sintered metal automotive components of engines, transmissions systems, body chassis and exhaust applications using sintering manufacturing processes. This products are used in the commercial and passenger vehicles. The Company specialise in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. Product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges.The Company started its commercial production in 2009. It started t
Company FAQs

What is the Sintercom India Ltd share price today?

The Sintercom India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sintercom India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sintercom India Ltd is ₹467.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sintercom India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sintercom India Ltd is 459.59 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sintercom India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sintercom India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sintercom India Ltd is ₹120.6 and ₹186 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sintercom India Ltd?

Sintercom India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.52%, 3 Years at 25.31%, 1 Year at 40.91%, 6 Month at 28.66%, 3 Month at 10.71% and 1 Month at 19.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sintercom India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sintercom India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.75 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 30.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintercom India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

