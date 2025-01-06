iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sintercom India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

167.83
(-6.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintercom India Ltd

Sintercom India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.19

-3.4

6.59

2.13

Depreciation

-6.23

-6.8

-6.02

-5.59

Tax paid

1.48

0.55

-1.14

-0.87

Working capital

14.03

-19.15

20.77

0.45

Other operating items

Operating

3.09

-28.81

20.2

-3.87

Capital expenditure

0.92

30.18

8.69

9.5

Free cash flow

4.01

1.36

28.89

5.62

Equity raised

146.2

126.76

89.37

45.64

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

16.79

4.54

11.88

19.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

167

132.67

130.14

71.26

Sintercom India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintercom India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.