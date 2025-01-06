Sintercom India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.19
-3.4
6.59
2.13
Depreciation
-6.23
-6.8
-6.02
-5.59
Tax paid
1.48
0.55
-1.14
-0.87
Working capital
14.03
-19.15
20.77
0.45
Other operating items
Operating
3.09
-28.81
20.2
-3.87
Capital expenditure
0.92
30.18
8.69
9.5
Free cash flow
4.01
1.36
28.89
5.62
Equity raised
146.2
126.76
89.37
45.64
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
16.79
4.54
11.88
19.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
167
132.67
130.14
71.26
