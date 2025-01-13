Sintercom India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.53
27.53
26.54
25.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.33
72.14
73.07
78.17
Net Worth
100.86
99.67
99.61
103.72
Minority Interest
Debt
33.53
28.03
24.48
21.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.89
11.24
11.32
11.08
Total Liabilities
145.28
138.94
135.41
136.37
Fixed Assets
86.85
92.89
89.97
91.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.38
9.41
9.79
8.86
Networking Capital
49.3
35.91
34.73
28.21
Inventories
45.35
35.82
26.57
19.25
Inventory Days
148.86
Sundry Debtors
37.62
33.56
28.82
24.58
Debtor Days
190.08
Other Current Assets
9.68
9.12
8.5
8.73
Sundry Creditors
-21.59
-21.31
-13.98
-11.05
Creditor Days
85.45
Other Current Liabilities
-21.76
-21.28
-15.18
-13.3
Cash
0.74
0.72
0.91
8.24
Total Assets
145.27
138.93
135.4
136.39
