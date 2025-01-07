Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.19
53.52
74.56
65.33
yoy growth (%)
-11.81
-28.21
14.11
3.4
Raw materials
-17.66
-17.02
-21.39
-17.78
As % of sales
37.43
31.8
28.68
27.21
Employee costs
-6.12
-6.15
-6.42
-6.05
As % of sales
12.97
11.49
8.62
9.26
Other costs
-19.97
-23.25
-29.06
-28.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.32
43.44
38.97
43.45
Operating profit
3.42
7.09
17.68
13.11
OPM
7.26
13.24
23.71
20.06
Depreciation
-6.23
-6.8
-6.02
-5.59
Interest expense
-3.86
-3.77
-5.37
-6.04
Other income
0.47
0.09
0.3
0.66
Profit before tax
-6.19
-3.4
6.59
2.13
Taxes
1.48
0.55
-1.14
-0.87
Tax rate
-24.02
-16.35
-17.29
-40.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.7
-2.85
5.45
1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.7
-2.85
5.45
1.26
yoy growth (%)
65.05
-152.25
330.84
206.89
NPM
-9.96
-5.32
7.31
1.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.