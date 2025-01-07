iifl-logo-icon 1
Sintercom India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

166
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.19

53.52

74.56

65.33

yoy growth (%)

-11.81

-28.21

14.11

3.4

Raw materials

-17.66

-17.02

-21.39

-17.78

As % of sales

37.43

31.8

28.68

27.21

Employee costs

-6.12

-6.15

-6.42

-6.05

As % of sales

12.97

11.49

8.62

9.26

Other costs

-19.97

-23.25

-29.06

-28.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.32

43.44

38.97

43.45

Operating profit

3.42

7.09

17.68

13.11

OPM

7.26

13.24

23.71

20.06

Depreciation

-6.23

-6.8

-6.02

-5.59

Interest expense

-3.86

-3.77

-5.37

-6.04

Other income

0.47

0.09

0.3

0.66

Profit before tax

-6.19

-3.4

6.59

2.13

Taxes

1.48

0.55

-1.14

-0.87

Tax rate

-24.02

-16.35

-17.29

-40.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.7

-2.85

5.45

1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.7

-2.85

5.45

1.26

yoy growth (%)

65.05

-152.25

330.84

206.89

NPM

-9.96

-5.32

7.31

1.93

