Sintercom India Ltd Summary

Sintercom India Limited was originally incorporated on February 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company with the name Maxtech Victora India Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Maxtech Sintered Product Private Limited on June 15, 2007. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sintercom India Private Limited on April 26, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company approved the conversion of the Company from Private Company to a Public Company on November 16, 2017 and the name was changed to Sintercom India Limited. The Company is promoted by Jignesh Raval; BRN Industries Limited; and Miba Sinter Holding GmbH &CO KG. Sintercom is an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified company by DQS Holding GmbH for manufacture of sintered metal products, machining and assembly of metal components and is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing sintered metal automotive components of engines, transmissions systems, body chassis and exhaust applications using sintering manufacturing processes. This products are used in the commercial and passenger vehicles. The Company specialise in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. Product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges.The Company started its commercial production in 2009. It started the business with selling of its product, Hego Bosses to Tier-1 automotive exhaust system manufacturing companies in India and globally. It started product supply to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in 2013. The Company mainly caters to the domestic OEM buyers in automotive segment. Currently, the company caters to OEMs like Maruti Suzuki Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited and Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited. The main product line of the Company is manufacturing of high strength structural sintered components of Engine and Transmissions. Apart from this, the Company manufacture a range of components of various systems of Engine and Transmission and body chasis for two-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles using Sintering manufacturing technology. Some of the components that it supply to OEMs are Engine Gears, Chain Driver Sprockets, Timing Belt Pulleys, Engine Sensor parts, Exhaust Sensor Hego Boss, Synchronizer Hubs, ABS Sensor Rings. Product Range.The Body Corporate Promoter, Miba Sinter Holding is a global player in manufacturing of high precision high strength part using special process technology used in car engines transmission and steering systems and for electrification of passenger vehicles. Miba Sinter Holding has a track record of over five decades. Its global presence and competitiveness gives the strength to expand presence in existing as well as potential markets. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 65,46,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 19.60 Crores in February, 2018.