Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹89.07
Prev. Close₹89.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.82
Day's High₹89.68
Day's Low₹85.28
52 Week's High₹144
52 Week's Low₹82.75
Book Value₹50.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)925.21
P/E37.13
EPS2.4
Divi. Yield0.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.65
21.65
21.65
10.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.73
484.99
451.7
438.85
Net Worth
536.38
506.64
473.35
449.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,499.06
1,657.71
1,730.4
1,526.63
yoy growth (%)
-9.57
-4.2
13.34
17.25
Raw materials
-1,133.08
-1,268.04
-1,327.95
-1,198.49
As % of sales
75.58
76.49
76.74
78.5
Employee costs
-135.96
-142.07
-122.64
-96.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
41.54
42.13
90.03
74.79
Depreciation
-65.94
-62.52
-49.1
-41.43
Tax paid
-15.48
-14.11
-31.14
-21.01
Working capital
-49.06
2.19
-97.39
53.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.57
-4.2
13.34
17.25
Op profit growth
-3.63
-9.38
16.93
13.67
EBIT growth
-7.12
-27.17
18.32
13.73
Net profit growth
-6.98
-52.42
9.51
35.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,292.11
2,344.2
2,078.38
1,499.07
1,657.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,292.11
2,344.2
2,078.38
1,499.07
1,657.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.93
2.1
1.33
4.8
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Arya
Non Executive Director
Nishant Arya
Nominee
Rajiv Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhanendra Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
PRAVIN TRIPATHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhusudan Prasad
Whole Time Director & CFO
ANAND SWAROOP KHANDELWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubha Singh.
Independent Director
Shekar Viswanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
Summary
Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (JBML), founded in 1986, in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, components for automobiles. The four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are well equipped with advanced technology and located at Gurgaon and Manesar. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing of sheet metal components, rear axle, muffler assemblies, fuel neck and tools & dies for motor vehicles, components and spare parts.During 1995-96 the company developed various new sheet metal components for the Zen model produced by MUL. The company has started supplying complete muffler assemblies to MUL instead of the components for muffler. During 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity by 5000 MT.During 1998-99, the company has successfully implemented the ERP Software System BaaN - IV, the system has been live since April, 1999, in the areas of manufacturing, finance and sales & distribution.In 1999-2000, the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Nagata Auto Parts Company Limited of Japan for manufacturing of tools and dies. The Company has a equity participation of 15 % in the joint venture. The initial project cost shall be to the tune of Rs. 10 crores. The Project is located at Gurgaon, Haryana and will commence production soon.During 2000-2001 the company has
Read More
The Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is ₹925.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is 37.13 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is ₹82.75 and ₹144 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.68%, 3 Years at 6.65%, 1 Year at -29.64%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at -9.87% and 1 Month at -10.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.