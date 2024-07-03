iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Share Price

85.47
(-4.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:45 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.07
  • Day's High89.68
  • 52 Wk High144
  • Prev. Close89.07
  • Day's Low85.28
  • 52 Wk Low 82.75
  • Turnover (lac)49.82
  • P/E37.13
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value50.32
  • EPS2.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)925.21
  • Div. Yield0.79
View All Historical Data
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 39.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.65

21.65

21.65

10.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.73

484.99

451.7

438.85

Net Worth

536.38

506.64

473.35

449.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,499.06

1,657.71

1,730.4

1,526.63

yoy growth (%)

-9.57

-4.2

13.34

17.25

Raw materials

-1,133.08

-1,268.04

-1,327.95

-1,198.49

As % of sales

75.58

76.49

76.74

78.5

Employee costs

-135.96

-142.07

-122.64

-96.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

41.54

42.13

90.03

74.79

Depreciation

-65.94

-62.52

-49.1

-41.43

Tax paid

-15.48

-14.11

-31.14

-21.01

Working capital

-49.06

2.19

-97.39

53.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.57

-4.2

13.34

17.25

Op profit growth

-3.63

-9.38

16.93

13.67

EBIT growth

-7.12

-27.17

18.32

13.73

Net profit growth

-6.98

-52.42

9.51

35.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,292.11

2,344.2

2,078.38

1,499.07

1,657.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,292.11

2,344.2

2,078.38

1,499.07

1,657.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.93

2.1

1.33

4.8

1.96

View Annually Results

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Arya

Non Executive Director

Nishant Arya

Nominee

Rajiv Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhanendra Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

PRAVIN TRIPATHI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhusudan Prasad

Whole Time Director & CFO

ANAND SWAROOP KHANDELWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubha Singh.

Independent Director

Shekar Viswanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Summary

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (JBML), founded in 1986, in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, components for automobiles. The four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are well equipped with advanced technology and located at Gurgaon and Manesar. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing of sheet metal components, rear axle, muffler assemblies, fuel neck and tools & dies for motor vehicles, components and spare parts.During 1995-96 the company developed various new sheet metal components for the Zen model produced by MUL. The company has started supplying complete muffler assemblies to MUL instead of the components for muffler. During 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity by 5000 MT.During 1998-99, the company has successfully implemented the ERP Software System BaaN - IV, the system has been live since April, 1999, in the areas of manufacturing, finance and sales & distribution.In 1999-2000, the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Nagata Auto Parts Company Limited of Japan for manufacturing of tools and dies. The Company has a equity participation of 15 % in the joint venture. The initial project cost shall be to the tune of Rs. 10 crores. The Project is located at Gurgaon, Haryana and will commence production soon.During 2000-2001 the company has
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd share price today?

The Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is ₹925.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is 37.13 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is ₹82.75 and ₹144 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd?

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.68%, 3 Years at 6.65%, 1 Year at -29.64%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at -9.87% and 1 Month at -10.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.35 %
Institutions - 0.86 %
Public - 39.79 %

