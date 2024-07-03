Summary

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (JBML), founded in 1986, in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, components for automobiles. The four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are well equipped with advanced technology and located at Gurgaon and Manesar. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing of sheet metal components, rear axle, muffler assemblies, fuel neck and tools & dies for motor vehicles, components and spare parts.During 1995-96 the company developed various new sheet metal components for the Zen model produced by MUL. The company has started supplying complete muffler assemblies to MUL instead of the components for muffler. During 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity by 5000 MT.During 1998-99, the company has successfully implemented the ERP Software System BaaN - IV, the system has been live since April, 1999, in the areas of manufacturing, finance and sales & distribution.In 1999-2000, the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Nagata Auto Parts Company Limited of Japan for manufacturing of tools and dies. The Company has a equity participation of 15 % in the joint venture. The initial project cost shall be to the tune of Rs. 10 crores. The Project is located at Gurgaon, Haryana and will commence production soon.During 2000-2001 the company has

