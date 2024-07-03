Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Summary

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (JBML), founded in 1986, in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is engaged in the business of manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, components for automobiles. The four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are well equipped with advanced technology and located at Gurgaon and Manesar. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing of sheet metal components, rear axle, muffler assemblies, fuel neck and tools & dies for motor vehicles, components and spare parts.During 1995-96 the company developed various new sheet metal components for the Zen model produced by MUL. The company has started supplying complete muffler assemblies to MUL instead of the components for muffler. During 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity by 5000 MT.During 1998-99, the company has successfully implemented the ERP Software System BaaN - IV, the system has been live since April, 1999, in the areas of manufacturing, finance and sales & distribution.In 1999-2000, the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Nagata Auto Parts Company Limited of Japan for manufacturing of tools and dies. The Company has a equity participation of 15 % in the joint venture. The initial project cost shall be to the tune of Rs. 10 crores. The Project is located at Gurgaon, Haryana and will commence production soon.During 2000-2001 the company has gone into diversification in areas of operations and two wheeler segment.It is also suppling to Yamaha Motor Escorts Limited.The company is also planning to go for expansion of new project namely the fuel neck project and the technical clearance from MUL has also been obtained.For this project the company has entered an technical assistance agreement with M/s Hamamatsu Pipe Co Japan.The total cost is Rs.24 crores and it has been sanctioned by Canara Bank and SBI. The installed capacity Components(Sheet Metal) was increased to 31000 MT.bThe Company started commercial supplies of fuel neck to Maruti in the financial year 2003- 04. It established CED painting facilities and Rear Axle Line for new model of Maruti Udyog Limited (MUL) during 2004- 05. It commissioned new axle line for a new model of MUL in 2006-07. Further, a new press line with 1000 ton lead Press with link drive was installed to enhance pressing capacity. The New Manesar Plant was made operative in 2006-07. During year 2007-08, the Company enhanced its painting capacity at Plant - 1 in Manesar. The third plant of the Company at Manesar in Maruti Suppliers Park became operational during 2008-09. The Company made an additional investment of Rs. 6 Lakhs in M/s Nagata India Private Limited in proportion of its 15% equity stake thus making the total investment of Rs. 2,08,50,000/- during 2008-09.Adjacent to existing plant at Manesar, additional plots were allotted by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) at Manesar in Maruti Suppliers Park. The Company installed New Press Line (1200 T, 800T and 400T x2 ) to increase pressing capacity at Plant II and ACED paint shop was installed at Manesar Plant III during the year 2009-10. The Company installed and made operational a New SAP ERP solution into it on January 1, 2010. The Companys Plant established at Vithlapur in Gujarat, became operative in 2017-18. A new joint venture Company, M/s JBM Ogihara Die Tech Private Limited was incorporated during 2017-18. The Companys Joint venture Company JBM Ogihara Die Tech Pvt. Ltd. (JODT) with M/s Ogihara Thailand & Co., started its commercial production from October 2019. The Phase III of plant at Vithlapur, Gujarat was operative from April, 2021.The Company announced the opening of 2 new manufacturing faciliites in Kharkhoda, Haryana and SMG, Gujarat in 2024.