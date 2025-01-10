Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.65
21.65
21.65
10.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.73
484.99
451.7
438.85
Net Worth
536.38
506.64
473.35
449.68
Minority Interest
Debt
440.17
335.6
380.07
368.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
170.89
137.7
129.47
118.89
Total Liabilities
1,147.44
979.94
982.89
937.42
Fixed Assets
1,068.85
904.34
918.84
943.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.97
25.64
25.5
24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
63.63
37.24
39.84
36.6
Networking Capital
-19.45
6.38
-5.02
-69
Inventories
266.73
203.27
210.92
152.87
Inventory Days
37.22
Sundry Debtors
124.83
82.19
90.29
61.52
Debtor Days
14.97
Other Current Assets
58.62
76.02
76.89
48.71
Sundry Creditors
-356.52
-273.47
-290.67
-253.73
Creditor Days
61.77
Other Current Liabilities
-113.11
-81.63
-92.46
-78.37
Cash
2.45
6.35
3.74
2.6
Total Assets
1,147.45
979.95
982.89
937.39
