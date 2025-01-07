Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,499.06
1,657.71
1,730.4
1,526.63
yoy growth (%)
-9.57
-4.2
13.34
17.25
Raw materials
-1,133.08
-1,268.04
-1,327.95
-1,198.49
As % of sales
75.58
76.49
76.74
78.5
Employee costs
-135.96
-142.07
-122.64
-96.52
As % of sales
9.06
8.57
7.08
6.32
Other costs
-94.1
-106.55
-124.16
-98.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.27
6.42
7.17
6.45
Operating profit
135.91
141.04
155.64
133.1
OPM
9.06
8.5
8.99
8.71
Depreciation
-65.94
-62.52
-49.1
-41.43
Interest expense
-32.95
-38.07
-20.11
-18.29
Other income
4.53
1.69
3.61
1.41
Profit before tax
41.54
42.13
90.03
74.79
Taxes
-15.48
-14.11
-31.14
-21.01
Tax rate
-37.26
-33.5
-34.59
-28.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.06
28.02
58.89
53.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.06
28.02
58.89
53.77
yoy growth (%)
-6.98
-52.42
9.51
35.08
NPM
1.73
1.69
3.4
3.52
