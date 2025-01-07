iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.38
(0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,499.06

1,657.71

1,730.4

1,526.63

yoy growth (%)

-9.57

-4.2

13.34

17.25

Raw materials

-1,133.08

-1,268.04

-1,327.95

-1,198.49

As % of sales

75.58

76.49

76.74

78.5

Employee costs

-135.96

-142.07

-122.64

-96.52

As % of sales

9.06

8.57

7.08

6.32

Other costs

-94.1

-106.55

-124.16

-98.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.27

6.42

7.17

6.45

Operating profit

135.91

141.04

155.64

133.1

OPM

9.06

8.5

8.99

8.71

Depreciation

-65.94

-62.52

-49.1

-41.43

Interest expense

-32.95

-38.07

-20.11

-18.29

Other income

4.53

1.69

3.61

1.41

Profit before tax

41.54

42.13

90.03

74.79

Taxes

-15.48

-14.11

-31.14

-21.01

Tax rate

-37.26

-33.5

-34.59

-28.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.06

28.02

58.89

53.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.06

28.02

58.89

53.77

yoy growth (%)

-6.98

-52.42

9.51

35.08

NPM

1.73

1.69

3.4

3.52

Jay Bharat Maru. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.