Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Key Ratios

82.4
(-0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.57

Op profit growth

-3.63

EBIT growth

-7.12

Net profit growth

-7.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.06

8.5

EBIT margin

4.96

4.83

Net profit margin

1.74

1.7

RoCE

7.77

RoNW

1.5

RoA

0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.12

13.04

Dividend per share

1.25

1.25

Cash EPS

-18.34

-15.83

Book value per share

207.81

195.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.75

1.53

P/CEPS

-2.48

-1.26

P/B

0.21

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

6.12

4.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-37.49

-33.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.81

Inventory days

33.53

Creditor days

-58.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.26

-2.1

Net debt / equity

0.81

1.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.69

3.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.58

-76.49

Employee costs

-9.06

-8.57

Other costs

-6.27

-6.42

