|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.57
Op profit growth
-3.63
EBIT growth
-7.12
Net profit growth
-7.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.06
8.5
EBIT margin
4.96
4.83
Net profit margin
1.74
1.7
RoCE
7.77
RoNW
1.5
RoA
0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.12
13.04
Dividend per share
1.25
1.25
Cash EPS
-18.34
-15.83
Book value per share
207.81
195.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.75
1.53
P/CEPS
-2.48
-1.26
P/B
0.21
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
6.12
4.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-37.49
-33.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.81
Inventory days
33.53
Creditor days
-58.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.26
-2.1
Net debt / equity
0.81
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
2.69
3.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.58
-76.49
Employee costs
-9.06
-8.57
Other costs
-6.27
-6.42
