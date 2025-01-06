iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.12
(-4.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Jay Bharat Maru. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

41.54

42.13

90.03

74.79

Depreciation

-65.94

-62.52

-49.1

-41.43

Tax paid

-15.48

-14.11

-31.14

-21.01

Working capital

-49.06

2.19

-97.39

53.2

Other operating items

Operating

-88.94

-32.31

-87.6

65.54

Capital expenditure

107.61

307.43

228.78

94.54

Free cash flow

18.66

275.11

141.17

160.08

Equity raised

825.03

733.65

589.57

487.16

Investing

3.27

5.61

3.5

3.38

Financing

-76.11

146.58

43.02

199.43

Dividends paid

0

0

5.41

5.41

Net in cash

770.86

1,160.95

782.68

855.47

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

