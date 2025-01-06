Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
41.54
42.13
90.03
74.79
Depreciation
-65.94
-62.52
-49.1
-41.43
Tax paid
-15.48
-14.11
-31.14
-21.01
Working capital
-49.06
2.19
-97.39
53.2
Other operating items
Operating
-88.94
-32.31
-87.6
65.54
Capital expenditure
107.61
307.43
228.78
94.54
Free cash flow
18.66
275.11
141.17
160.08
Equity raised
825.03
733.65
589.57
487.16
Investing
3.27
5.61
3.5
3.38
Financing
-76.11
146.58
43.02
199.43
Dividends paid
0
0
5.41
5.41
Net in cash
770.86
1,160.95
782.68
855.47
