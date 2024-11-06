Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; b) Issue of Securities in terms of Section 23 42 62 and 71 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to necessary approvals including approval of shareholders. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider Financial Result & Other Matters. The Board of Directors considered and approved the matter of raising of funds subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31 2024 b) Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24; and c) Issue of Securities in terms of Section 23 42 62 and 71 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to necessary approval including approval of shareholders. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 has considered and approved the matters given in the attached file. The Board of Directors in meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 has considered and approved the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. copy of financial results is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 considered and approved the final dividend subject to the approval of members @ 35% i.e. Rs. 0.70 paisa per equity share (face value Rs. 2/- per share.) Resignation of Mr. Ravi Arora from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper Advertisements relating to the financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors. Fixing the address of the registered office of Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024