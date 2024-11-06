iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Board Meeting

81.74
(0.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Jay Bharat Maru. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; b) Issue of Securities in terms of Section 23 42 62 and 71 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to necessary approvals including approval of shareholders. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider Financial Result & Other Matters. The Board of Directors considered and approved the matter of raising of funds subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31 2024 b) Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24; and c) Issue of Securities in terms of Section 23 42 62 and 71 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to necessary approval including approval of shareholders. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 has considered and approved the matters given in the attached file. The Board of Directors in meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 has considered and approved the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. copy of financial results is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today viz. May 13, 2024 considered and approved the final dividend subject to the approval of members @ 35% i.e. Rs. 0.70 paisa per equity share (face value Rs. 2/- per share.) Resignation of Mr. Ravi Arora from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper Advertisements relating to the financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors. Fixing the address of the registered office of Company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, February 14, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the matters given in the attached file. The Board of Directors in its Meeting held Today, February 14, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. A copy of un-audited Standalone & consolidated Financial results alongwith Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors has approved the following appointments/ Re-appointments:- 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Surendra Kumar Arya as Chairman cum Non-Executive director with effect from April 01, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Anand Swaroop, as Executive (Whole-time Director) with effect from April 01, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholder. 3. Re-appointment of Ms. Pravin Tripathi as an Independent Director with effect from July 10, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. 4. Continuation of Directorship of Mr. Rajiv Gandhi as Nominee Director (Non- Executive Director), subject to the approval of shareholders. 5. Appointment of Mr. Shekar Viswanathan as an Additional Director to be designated as Independent Director of the company with effect from April 01, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Requisite details are provided in enclosed letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Jay Bharat Maru.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.