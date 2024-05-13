TO

THE MEMBERS OF JAY BHARAT MARUTI LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jay Bharat Maruti Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended, and the notes to financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements gives the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company (financial position) as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with standard on auditing specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountant of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Our audit procedure included the following: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized upon the transfer of control of the goods sold to the customer. The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets and this has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. - We evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition in terms of Ind AS 115 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Revenue is measured by the Company at the fair value of consideration received/ receivable from its customers and in determining the transaction price for the sale of products, the Company considers the effects of various factors such as volume-based discounts, price adjustments to be passed on to / recovered from the customers based on various parameters like material cost, rebates etc. The Company at the year end, provides for such price variations to be passed on to / received from the customer. - We performed test of controls of managements process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods with regard to the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers and managements process and the assumptions used in calculation of price variations. As there are judgements and estimates involved with respect to calculation of price variations to be recorded as at the year end and with respect to accounting of sales transactions occurring on and around the year end. Therefore, revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. - Performed analytical procedures to identify any unusual trends and identify unusual items. Refer Note No. 2.4 and 29 of the Standalone Financial Statements - We performed audit procedures relating to revenue recognition by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are recorded in the correct period. - We tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and plausibility of the data used in the computation of price adjustments as per customer contracts and tested, on sample basis, credit / debit notes issued and receipts / payment received / made as per customer contracts / agreed price negotiations; - We assessed the adequacy of revenue related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business

Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business

Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit report of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility

Report and Corporate Governance Report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and if required issue a revised Audit report on standalone financial statement.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section 5 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparationofthesestandalonefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures

and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;made by management;

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern and

will not express any form of ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whetherthe standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in exercise of

powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from ourexamination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, The Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), The Statement of Changes in Equity and The Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards Section 133 of the Act, as applicable, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. e. On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of section

164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit design and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: and appropriate to provide a i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statement in accordance with the generally accepted accounting practice. Refer Note 39 of the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts, other than those which have already beenprovided for which there were no material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fundby the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented in Note 52 (vii) that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which arematerial either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented in Note 52 (viii), that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosedin the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing hascome to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement." v. As stated in the standalone financial statements: -

(a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by theSection 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 17 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining itsbooks of account which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. h. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions and limits laid down under section 197 read with schedule V to the act.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure as follows: i. In respect of Companys Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment, ‘capital work-in-progress, ‘investment property, and relevant details of right-of -use- assets; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The company has a program of physical verification of "Property, plant and equipment, and "right-of-use-of-assets", so to reasonable cover all the assets once every three year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to information explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. during the year is in accordance with c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. With respect to clause ii), we state that: - a. As per explanation given to us, the inventories, other than materials lying with third parties and inventory in transit were physical verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. For stocks lying with the third parties at the year-end, written confirmation has been obtained by the management. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has been sanctioned workingcapitallimitsinexcessoffivecrore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company for working capital limits with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the

Company. iii. With respect to the clause iii, we report as follows, a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c. The company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not providedanyguaranteeorsecurityasspecifiedunder Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further,

S.No. Name of Statue Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount due (net of deposit *) Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax F.Y 2011-2016 3.47 CGST-Appeal Guru gram by the 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax F.Y 2004-2005 to 419.59 Income Tax Appellate 2017-18 Tribunal 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2013-14 2.09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2014-15 2.97 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the Provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of the cost records has not been specified by the Central Government of India under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. According the Provisions of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the company. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion: a. The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. As at 31st March, 2024, the following are the particulars of dues on account of Income-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax and Excise duty that have not been deposited on account of any dispute:

Rs. In Lakhs

* Total amount deposited in respect of disputed Service Tax demands is 1.42 Lakhs,

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. With respect to the loans and borrowing obtained by the Company, we report that: - a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the company has not taken funds on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Further, the company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans raised. x. With respect to Clause 3(x), we state that: - a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company. b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company. xi. In respect of reporting under clause 3(xi), we state that: - a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act

Form ADT-4 as prescribed hasbeenfiled under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the management, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records ofthe company, all transaction entered into with the Related Parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. With respect to reporting under clause 3(xiv), we state that: - a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. With respect to reporting under clause 3(xvi), we state that: - a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provision of, clause

3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the company. d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC.

Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable to the company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Orderis not applicable to the company. xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Companys consistency in generating sufficientcash flows from operations to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the company Act 2013, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing projects, those are required to be transferred to a special account in in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in clause (f) of paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofJay Bharat Maruti Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls dates of

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("The ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to anaudit of internal financial both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide

the reliability of financialreporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of \the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that controls over the internal financial financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.