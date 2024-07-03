SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹141.5
Prev. Close₹119.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹68.71
Day's High₹144.95
Day's Low₹131.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹83.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.8
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.92
98.31
99.18
92.72
Net Worth
106.6
110.99
111.86
105.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.71
198.46
197.93
202.89
yoy growth (%)
37.41
0.26
-2.44
16.01
Raw materials
-81.87
-59.85
-63.06
-66.81
As % of sales
30.02
30.15
31.86
32.92
Employee costs
-28.76
-24.54
-28.56
-27.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.05
6.54
1.73
10.13
Depreciation
-14.34
-11.54
-11.05
-8.04
Tax paid
-2.83
-1.57
-0.63
-2.8
Working capital
12.17
9.59
-11.2
5.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.41
0.26
-2.44
16.01
Op profit growth
35.08
13.65
-11.1
66.41
EBIT growth
50.8
25.05
-35.36
133.64
Net profit growth
65.35
351.19
-84.98
-606.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
316.72
323.3
272.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.72
323.3
272.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.54
3.34
2.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
A Venkataramani
Independent Director
Vikram Vijayaraghavan
Independent Director
Navin Paul
Nominee
Ryosuke Hasumi
Non Executive Director
M. Govindarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amarnath Tripathy
Independent Director
ANANDI IYER
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
IP Rings Limited (IPR), incorporated in January, 1991 is a front line automotive components manufacturer, specializing in the production of piston rings in high carbon high alloy steels and nodular iron with a variety of surface coatings that find application in present day high performance low emission engines. It also produces a series of transmission parts and other components for automotive and related industries employing a unique Precision Forging technology. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engine and transmission components. It has a manufacturing plant at Maraimalai Nagar, in Chennai. IP Rings was formed as a joint venture promoted by India Pistons Ltd, Simpson & Company Limited, Tractor and Fram Equipment Ltd.and Amalgamations Private Ltd in Technical and Financial collaboration with Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd of Japan, a world leader in the manufacture of piston rings. IP Rings as well as the promoter companies are all members of the Amalgamations Group, a large conglomerate of engineering and non engineering companies with a commanding presence in farm mechanisation, automotive components, parts distribution and allied engineering fields. The Group has a significant presence in non engineering enterprises like tea plantations etc. Amalgamations is the result of the vision its illustrious founder Sri. S. Anantharamakrishnan had of India as an industrial giant and a great economic power and his resolve to be a part of this transformation.Nippon Piston Rings,
Read More
The IP Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IP Rings Ltd is ₹174.80 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of IP Rings Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IP Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IP Rings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
IP Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.51%, 3 Years at 36.73%, 1 Year at 290.64%, 6 Month at 150.72%, 3 Month at 110.22% and 1 Month at 33.57%.
