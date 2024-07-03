iifl-logo-icon 1
IP Rings Ltd Share Price

137.9
(15.84%)
Jan 29, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open141.5
  • Day's High144.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close119.04
  • Day's Low131.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)68.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.72
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)174.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IP Rings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

141.5

Prev. Close

119.04

Turnover(Lac.)

68.71

Day's High

144.95

Day's Low

131.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

83.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.8

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

IP Rings Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IP Rings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IP Rings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IP Rings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.68

12.68

12.68

12.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

93.92

98.31

99.18

92.72

Net Worth

106.6

110.99

111.86

105.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.71

198.46

197.93

202.89

yoy growth (%)

37.41

0.26

-2.44

16.01

Raw materials

-81.87

-59.85

-63.06

-66.81

As % of sales

30.02

30.15

31.86

32.92

Employee costs

-28.76

-24.54

-28.56

-27.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.05

6.54

1.73

10.13

Depreciation

-14.34

-11.54

-11.05

-8.04

Tax paid

-2.83

-1.57

-0.63

-2.8

Working capital

12.17

9.59

-11.2

5.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.41

0.26

-2.44

16.01

Op profit growth

35.08

13.65

-11.1

66.41

EBIT growth

50.8

25.05

-35.36

133.64

Net profit growth

65.35

351.19

-84.98

-606.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

316.72

323.3

272.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

316.72

323.3

272.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.54

3.34

2.29

IP Rings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IP Rings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

A Venkataramani

Independent Director

Vikram Vijayaraghavan

Independent Director

Navin Paul

Nominee

Ryosuke Hasumi

Non Executive Director

M. Govindarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amarnath Tripathy

Independent Director

ANANDI IYER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IP Rings Ltd

Summary

IP Rings Limited (IPR), incorporated in January, 1991 is a front line automotive components manufacturer, specializing in the production of piston rings in high carbon high alloy steels and nodular iron with a variety of surface coatings that find application in present day high performance low emission engines. It also produces a series of transmission parts and other components for automotive and related industries employing a unique Precision Forging technology. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engine and transmission components. It has a manufacturing plant at Maraimalai Nagar, in Chennai. IP Rings was formed as a joint venture promoted by India Pistons Ltd, Simpson & Company Limited, Tractor and Fram Equipment Ltd.and Amalgamations Private Ltd in Technical and Financial collaboration with Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd of Japan, a world leader in the manufacture of piston rings. IP Rings as well as the promoter companies are all members of the Amalgamations Group, a large conglomerate of engineering and non engineering companies with a commanding presence in farm mechanisation, automotive components, parts distribution and allied engineering fields. The Group has a significant presence in non engineering enterprises like tea plantations etc. Amalgamations is the result of the vision its illustrious founder Sri. S. Anantharamakrishnan had of India as an industrial giant and a great economic power and his resolve to be a part of this transformation.Nippon Piston Rings,
Company FAQs

What is the IP Rings Ltd share price today?

The IP Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹137.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of IP Rings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IP Rings Ltd is ₹174.80 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of IP Rings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IP Rings Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IP Rings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IP Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IP Rings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of IP Rings Ltd?

IP Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.51%, 3 Years at 36.73%, 1 Year at 290.64%, 6 Month at 150.72%, 3 Month at 110.22% and 1 Month at 33.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IP Rings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IP Rings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

