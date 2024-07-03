Summary

IP Rings Limited (IPR), incorporated in January, 1991 is a front line automotive components manufacturer, specializing in the production of piston rings in high carbon high alloy steels and nodular iron with a variety of surface coatings that find application in present day high performance low emission engines. It also produces a series of transmission parts and other components for automotive and related industries employing a unique Precision Forging technology. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engine and transmission components. It has a manufacturing plant at Maraimalai Nagar, in Chennai. IP Rings was formed as a joint venture promoted by India Pistons Ltd, Simpson & Company Limited, Tractor and Fram Equipment Ltd.and Amalgamations Private Ltd in Technical and Financial collaboration with Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd of Japan, a world leader in the manufacture of piston rings. IP Rings as well as the promoter companies are all members of the Amalgamations Group, a large conglomerate of engineering and non engineering companies with a commanding presence in farm mechanisation, automotive components, parts distribution and allied engineering fields. The Group has a significant presence in non engineering enterprises like tea plantations etc. Amalgamations is the result of the vision its illustrious founder Sri. S. Anantharamakrishnan had of India as an industrial giant and a great economic power and his resolve to be a part of this transformation.Nippon Piston Rings,

