IP Rings Ltd Summary

IP Rings Limited (IPR), incorporated in January, 1991 is a front line automotive components manufacturer, specializing in the production of piston rings in high carbon high alloy steels and nodular iron with a variety of surface coatings that find application in present day high performance low emission engines. It also produces a series of transmission parts and other components for automotive and related industries employing a unique Precision Forging technology. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engine and transmission components. It has a manufacturing plant at Maraimalai Nagar, in Chennai. IP Rings was formed as a joint venture promoted by India Pistons Ltd, Simpson & Company Limited, Tractor and Fram Equipment Ltd.and Amalgamations Private Ltd in Technical and Financial collaboration with Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd of Japan, a world leader in the manufacture of piston rings. IP Rings as well as the promoter companies are all members of the Amalgamations Group, a large conglomerate of engineering and non engineering companies with a commanding presence in farm mechanisation, automotive components, parts distribution and allied engineering fields. The Group has a significant presence in non engineering enterprises like tea plantations etc. Amalgamations is the result of the vision its illustrious founder Sri. S. Anantharamakrishnan had of India as an industrial giant and a great economic power and his resolve to be a part of this transformation.Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. is the collaborator of the Company. The proceeds from this public issue is used to part-finance its project to manufacture piston rings in collaboration with Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. The company has an installed capacity to produce 75 lakh piston rings per annum and markets it under the brand name IPL-Powerpack. It products are used in mopeds, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, compressors and industrial engines.In 1994-95, the company commissioned its gas nitriding facility and capacity increased from 20 lac to 30 lac rings pa. It also entered into a new collaboration with Nippon Piston Rings, Japan, to manufacture Nifflex-S three-piece oil rings. Facilities for these rings, S G iron rings and cast iron rings was set up, which involved a substantial capital outlay. During 1995-96, the company issued 3,52,100 equity shares of Rs 10 each on preferential basis priced at Rs 157 per share to Nippon Piston RingCo. Ltd., Japan. The company has also issued 3,65,100 convertible warrants on preferential basis to the promoter companies on the basis of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each for every warrant to be converted atRs 157 per share.Companys new line for manufacturing two-wheelers rings will be going into production shortly and will start to contribute to the companys sales performance. The company was awarded with prestigious QS 9000 accrediation by TUV India, a member of RWTUV Group, Germany during 1999-2000 and has secured its frontline position in the O.E by its concentrated effort to strengthen and upgrade its quality manegement.The Companys new project for the manufacture of Transmission Components, i.e. Synchrocones, Differential Shaft Gears and Pinions was completed in 2004-05; commercial production commenced in March 2005. The Company renewed Four Technical Assistance Agreements with Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. Japan, during the year 2007-2008. In 2011-2012, project to manufacture PVD Rings was commericalised.