IP Rings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.68
12.68
12.68
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.92
98.31
99.18
92.72
Net Worth
106.6
110.99
111.86
105.4
Minority Interest
Debt
87.45
101.38
113.39
98.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.4
15.51
14.75
13.39
Total Liabilities
209.45
227.88
240
217.76
Fixed Assets
148
155.8
158.66
146.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.03
1.02
0.52
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.97
12.86
12.24
11.75
Networking Capital
40.1
52.21
65.1
52.87
Inventories
58.75
59.72
52.85
47.21
Inventory Days
70.73
86.82
Sundry Debtors
77.22
75.65
67.28
56.5
Debtor Days
90.04
103.91
Other Current Assets
15.29
17.84
17.91
15.99
Sundry Creditors
-98.6
-90.36
-60.87
-54.46
Creditor Days
81.46
100.15
Other Current Liabilities
-12.56
-10.64
-12.07
-12.37
Cash
6.34
5.97
3.48
6.59
Total Assets
209.44
227.86
240
217.76
