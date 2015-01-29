Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.71
198.46
197.93
202.89
yoy growth (%)
37.41
0.26
-2.44
16.01
Raw materials
-81.87
-59.85
-63.06
-66.81
As % of sales
30.02
30.15
31.86
32.92
Employee costs
-28.76
-24.54
-28.56
-27.1
As % of sales
10.54
12.36
14.43
13.35
Other costs
-128.95
-89.54
-84.72
-84.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.28
45.11
42.8
41.75
Operating profit
33.12
24.51
21.57
24.26
OPM
12.14
12.35
10.89
11.96
Depreciation
-14.34
-11.54
-11.05
-8.04
Interest expense
-10.02
-7.43
-9.43
-7.14
Other income
2.29
0.99
0.65
1.06
Profit before tax
11.05
6.54
1.73
10.13
Taxes
-2.83
-1.57
-0.63
-2.8
Tax rate
-25.65
-24.03
-36.68
-27.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.21
4.96
1.1
7.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.21
4.96
1.1
7.33
yoy growth (%)
65.35
351.19
-84.98
-606.66
NPM
3.01
2.5
0.55
3.61
