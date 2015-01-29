iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IP Rings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.9
(15.84%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IP Rings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.71

198.46

197.93

202.89

yoy growth (%)

37.41

0.26

-2.44

16.01

Raw materials

-81.87

-59.85

-63.06

-66.81

As % of sales

30.02

30.15

31.86

32.92

Employee costs

-28.76

-24.54

-28.56

-27.1

As % of sales

10.54

12.36

14.43

13.35

Other costs

-128.95

-89.54

-84.72

-84.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.28

45.11

42.8

41.75

Operating profit

33.12

24.51

21.57

24.26

OPM

12.14

12.35

10.89

11.96

Depreciation

-14.34

-11.54

-11.05

-8.04

Interest expense

-10.02

-7.43

-9.43

-7.14

Other income

2.29

0.99

0.65

1.06

Profit before tax

11.05

6.54

1.73

10.13

Taxes

-2.83

-1.57

-0.63

-2.8

Tax rate

-25.65

-24.03

-36.68

-27.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.21

4.96

1.1

7.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.21

4.96

1.1

7.33

yoy growth (%)

65.35

351.19

-84.98

-606.66

NPM

3.01

2.5

0.55

3.61

IP Rings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IP Rings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.