IP Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.05
6.54
1.73
10.13
Depreciation
-14.34
-11.54
-11.05
-8.04
Tax paid
-2.83
-1.57
-0.63
-2.8
Working capital
12.17
9.59
-11.2
5.49
Other operating items
Operating
6.04
3.01
-21.15
4.77
Capital expenditure
23.83
36.97
44.68
17.98
Free cash flow
29.87
39.98
23.52
22.75
Equity raised
183.68
176.12
168.34
147.6
Investing
0.51
0
-0.01
-0.02
Financing
46.56
76.52
8.91
22.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
260.62
292.62
200.77
193.03
