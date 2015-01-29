iifl-logo-icon 1
IP Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

137.9
(15.84%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.05

6.54

1.73

10.13

Depreciation

-14.34

-11.54

-11.05

-8.04

Tax paid

-2.83

-1.57

-0.63

-2.8

Working capital

12.17

9.59

-11.2

5.49

Other operating items

Operating

6.04

3.01

-21.15

4.77

Capital expenditure

23.83

36.97

44.68

17.98

Free cash flow

29.87

39.98

23.52

22.75

Equity raised

183.68

176.12

168.34

147.6

Investing

0.51

0

-0.01

-0.02

Financing

46.56

76.52

8.91

22.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

260.62

292.62

200.77

193.03

