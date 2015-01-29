TO THE MEMBERS OF IP RINGS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IP RINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income),Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended (IND AS") and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10)of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Response to Key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Reference may be made to Note 57B(10) of material accounting policies and Note 22 and 29 to the standalone financial statements of the Company. Our audit procedures relating to revenue comprised of test of controls and substantive procedures including the following: Revenue recognition is inherently an area of audit risk, which we have focused on mainly covering the aspects of cut off. Considering the above, impact of Ind AS 115 and cut-off are considered by us as key audit matters i. We performed procedures to assess the design and internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the recognition of revenue. ii. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. iii. We have tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the reporting date has been recognised in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documentation, including goods delivery notes, customer acknowledgement/proof of acceptance and the terms of sales. iv. We have also validated subsequent credit notes and sales returns up to the date of this Report to ensure the appropriateness and accuracy of the revenue recognition. v. We tested journal entries on a sample basis to identify any unusual or irregular items. vi. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in Companys financial statements in relation to Ind AS 115 and were satisfied they meet the disclosure requirements. Conclusion Based on the procedures performed above, we did not find any material exceptions with regards to timing of revenue recognition and disclosure requirement of Ind AS 115 in the financial statements. Impairment in Trade Receivables Principal Audit Procedures Reference may be made to Note 5 to the standalone financial statements of the Company. We have performed the following procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade receivables and computing allowance for credit losses: The Company is exposed to potential risk of financial loss when there is the risk of default on receivables from the customers for which the Management would make specific provision against individual balances with reference to the recoverable amount. Such provision/allowance for credit losses is based on historical experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. • Tested the effectiveness of the control over the methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the economic conditions and completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default. Tested the accuracy of aging of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis. For the purpose of impairment assessment, significant judgements and assumptions, including the credit risks of customers, the timing and amount of realization of these receivables, are required for the identification of impairment events and the determination of the impairment charge. • Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. In view of the above, we identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter since significant judgement is exercised in calculating the expected credit losses/impairment charge. • Assessed the recoverability of the unsettled receivables on a sample basis through our evaluation of managements assessment with reference to the credit profile of the customers, historical payment pattern of customers, publicly available information and latest correspondence with customers and to consider if any additional provision should be made; • Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis. Conclusion Based on the above procedures we found the key judgements and assumptions used by management in the recoverability assessment of trade receivables to be supportable based on the available evidence and consequently are satisfied on the sufficiency of provisions/allowance for credit losses. Allowance for inventory obsolescence Our audit procedures in respect of this matter included: Refer to note 57B(8)(b) of the standalone financial statements. Understood management policy and process for identification of providing of obsolete inventory, including performing testing of controls to assess the effectiveness of the same. Reviewed the managements judgement applied in calculating the value of inventory obsolescence, taking into consideration the expected changes in auto industry and management assessment of the present and future condition of the inventory. Assessed the adequacy of the relevant disclosure in the notes to the financial statements. The Company holds significant inventories and records allowance for identified and estimated inventory obsolescence. Conclusion As at 31st March 2024, the Company had inventories of Rs.5,874.91 lakhs. Based on the above procedures performed, we consider the provision for inventory obsolescence to be reasonable. The Company provides for obsolescence of Inventory considering the inventory on hand, existing/probable customer orders, the production plan, expected utilisation in production and expected sales. Further the estimates are validated by technological changes/legislative changes in the auto business and trends of the obsolescence in the past. The obsolescence covers inventory under Raw material, work-in-progress, and finished goods. Given the significant judgment involved in managements assessment, the allowance for inventory obsolescence is identified as a key audit matter

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information in their Report to members, etc. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(l) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section143 (3) of the CompaniesAct, 2013, based on ourauditwe report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of ouraudit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 1(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sectionl 64(2) of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the paragraph 1(i)(vi) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operati ng effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in compliance with the provisions of Section 197, read with Schedule V of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. (Refer Note 30)

ii. The company has long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (I) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend declared for the previous year and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

- The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes to the accounting software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with (refer note 55(i)of the financial statements.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For M.S. Krishnaswami & Rajan

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.01554S

M.S. Murali -Partner

Membership No. 26453

UDIN: 24026453BKCLWO7320

May 27,2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of IP RINGS LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of IP RINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilityforlnternal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required underthe Companies Act, 2013 (Ad).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Sedion 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effedively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effediveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effediveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M.S.Krishnaswami & Rajan

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 01554S

M.S. Murali- Partner

Membership No. 26453

UDIN: 24026453BKCLWO7320

May 27,2024

Chennai

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of IP RINGS LIMITED ("the Company") for the year ended March 31,2024).

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets but the situation of the assets needs to be updated in certain cases.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification to coverall the items of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets in a phased manner covering all assets once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during the year on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us we report that title deeds of all freehold immovable property belonging to the Company are held in the name of the Company as at the end of the year. In respect of properties where the company is the lessee including building constructed on leasehold land, the lease agreement is in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has chosen cost model for its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use asset) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use asset) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, inventories, otherthan the Goods in transit, have been physically verified at periodic intervals by the management. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management were, in our opinion, appropriate. Discrepancies (of 10% or more in value, in the aggregate for each class of inventory) were noticed on such physical verification and the said discrepancies has been properly accounted in the books of accounts.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year and the quarterly returns or statements, filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in but neither provided any guarantee or security, nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured orunsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly,

(a) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The investments made during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, reporting on the stipulation of repayment of principal and interest and the regularity thereof under clause (iii)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting on the amount overdue and steps taken for recovery of principal and interest under clause (iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans provided guarantee or security and hence provisions of Section 185 is not applicable. The Company has not granted any loans provided guarantee or security but made investments which is within the limits of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and there are no unclaimed deposits as at March 31,2024 to which the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act are applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. As per the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of the cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and we are of opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of Cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the books of account examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) the company is generally regular in depositing material amounts of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues outstanding as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) there are no statutory dues referred to in above sub-clause, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities, except dues of Income tax, Provident fund dues and Value added tax that have not been deposited on account of disputes as detailed hereunder:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) of Disputed dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on 21.10 AY2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Interest/ Damages 22.44 FY 2014-15 Employees Provident Fund Tribunal, Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Value Added Tax 1.30 FY 2007-08 Appellate Deputy Commissioner

For the above purposes, demand for income tax dues has been arrived based on orders received even though not given effect to by the Income Tax Department.

viii. As per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions previously not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In ouropinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any lender.

The Company does not have any borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, the monies raised by way of term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, fundsraised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint venture. The Company does not have subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint venture company.

x. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order does not arise.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (covered by section 42 and section 62 (1 )c of the Companies Act, 2013) or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xlli. In ouroplnlon and according to the Information and explanations given to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of the transactions during the year have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (Refer note 47 to Standalone Financial Statements).

xiv. (a) In ouropinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year, with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of (i) the financial ratios, (ii) ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (iii) other information accompanying the financial statements, (iv) our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and (v) based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For M. S. Krishnaswami & Rajan

Chartered Accountants

Registration No. 01554S

M.S. Murali - Partner

Membership No. 26453

UDIN: 24026453BKCLWO7320

May 27,2024

Chennai