|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|AGM 22/08/2024 We wish to inform that the Thirty Third AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 11.30 A.M. In this regard, we furnish herewith the summary of Proceeding of the Thirty Third AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
