IP RINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. As notified by the Company vide letter dated 29th December 2023 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Closure period for dealing in the Securities of the Company for all the Directors Key Managerial Persons Designated Persons and the Connected Persons covered under the said regulations has already commenced and the Trading Window will be open 48 hours after the said unaudited financial results are declared and disseminated to the Stock Exchange. This is for your kind information and record. Resignation of Mr. R Venkataraman as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 10/02/2024, accepted by the Board of Directors Meeting held on 10/02/2024, under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), 2015. The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today appointed Mr. R. Janakiraman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Key Managerial Personeel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 10/02/2024. We are herewith submitting the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of our Company, for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023, which were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 10th February 2024. Also, please find enclosed the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on above said results. Extract of the aforesaid results will be published in the Newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.iprings.com. Please take note that the Meeting commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)