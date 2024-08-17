Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹12.9
Prev. Close₹13.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹13.8
Day's Low₹12.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.4
7.4
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.52
21.65
28.56
27.09
Net Worth
12.92
29.05
35.96
34.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
68.49
78.56
111.9
112.03
yoy growth (%)
-12.8
-29.79
-0.11
0.51
Raw materials
-41.35
-45.68
-65.77
-68.64
As % of sales
60.37
58.15
58.77
61.26
Employee costs
-13.67
-14.36
-15.46
-15.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-15.02
-6.74
3.39
1.58
Depreciation
-3.6
-3.47
-3.68
-3.59
Tax paid
-0.73
0.44
-0.68
-0.61
Working capital
-5.88
-19.26
2.6
2.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.8
-29.79
-0.11
0.51
Op profit growth
-116.15
-62.67
16.21
-2.51
EBIT growth
-273.32
-79.12
21.61
4.6
Net profit growth
120.69
-515.95
-50.58
174.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
UMESH KUMAR JAIN
Managing Director
NITIN JAIN
Additional Director
MANOJ KUMAR SHARMA
Additional Director
VINOD JAIN
Reports by Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation
Summary
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto-components, such as rear view mirrors, automotive filters and plastic molded parts. The Company operates in automobile component segment. The Company is a tier- I supplier of rear view mirrors, automotive filters and range of plastic molded parts to all the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1999.The Companys product range caters completely to passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, tractors, earth moving equipments, and two and three wheelers. Its products include oil/air filters and cleaners, rear - view mirrors for vehicles and plastic molded auto components. As of March 31, 2010, the Company holds 73.78% interest in Lumax Magna Donnelly Automotive Mirrors Private Limited.
