Summary

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto-components, such as rear view mirrors, automotive filters and plastic molded parts. The Company operates in automobile component segment. The Company is a tier- I supplier of rear view mirrors, automotive filters and range of plastic molded parts to all the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1999.The Companys product range caters completely to passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, tractors, earth moving equipments, and two and three wheelers. Its products include oil/air filters and cleaners, rear - view mirrors for vehicles and plastic molded auto components. As of March 31, 2010, the Company holds 73.78% interest in Lumax Magna Donnelly Automotive Mirrors Private Limited.

