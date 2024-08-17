iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Share Price

12.9
(-4.80%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:44 PM

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

12.9

Prev. Close

13.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

13.8

Day's Low

12.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd(Under Liquidation) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd(Under Liquidation) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

7.4

7.4

7.4

7.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.52

21.65

28.56

27.09

Net Worth

12.92

29.05

35.96

34.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

68.49

78.56

111.9

112.03

yoy growth (%)

-12.8

-29.79

-0.11

0.51

Raw materials

-41.35

-45.68

-65.77

-68.64

As % of sales

60.37

58.15

58.77

61.26

Employee costs

-13.67

-14.36

-15.46

-15.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-15.02

-6.74

3.39

1.58

Depreciation

-3.6

-3.47

-3.68

-3.59

Tax paid

-0.73

0.44

-0.68

-0.61

Working capital

-5.88

-19.26

2.6

2.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.8

-29.79

-0.11

0.51

Op profit growth

-116.15

-62.67

16.21

-2.51

EBIT growth

-273.32

-79.12

21.61

4.6

Net profit growth

120.69

-515.95

-50.58

174.32

No Record Found

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

UMESH KUMAR JAIN

Managing Director

NITIN JAIN

Additional Director

MANOJ KUMAR SHARMA

Additional Director

VINOD JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation

Summary

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto-components, such as rear view mirrors, automotive filters and plastic molded parts. The Company operates in automobile component segment. The Company is a tier- I supplier of rear view mirrors, automotive filters and range of plastic molded parts to all the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1999.The Companys product range caters completely to passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, tractors, earth moving equipments, and two and three wheelers. Its products include oil/air filters and cleaners, rear - view mirrors for vehicles and plastic molded auto components. As of March 31, 2010, the Company holds 73.78% interest in Lumax Magna Donnelly Automotive Mirrors Private Limited.
