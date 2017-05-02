Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-15.02
-6.74
3.39
1.58
Depreciation
-3.6
-3.47
-3.68
-3.59
Tax paid
-0.73
0.44
-0.68
-0.61
Working capital
-5.88
-19.26
2.6
2.51
Other operating items
Operating
-25.24
-29.03
1.62
-0.11
Capital expenditure
-0.79
0.84
-0.03
-0.51
Free cash flow
-26.04
-28.18
1.59
-0.63
Equity raised
41.66
56.77
54.07
54.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.9
2.18
47.3
36.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.52
30.76
102.96
90.33
