Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Cash Flow Statement

May 2, 2017|03:30:44 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-15.02

-6.74

3.39

1.58

Depreciation

-3.6

-3.47

-3.68

-3.59

Tax paid

-0.73

0.44

-0.68

-0.61

Working capital

-5.88

-19.26

2.6

2.51

Other operating items

Operating

-25.24

-29.03

1.62

-0.11

Capital expenditure

-0.79

0.84

-0.03

-0.51

Free cash flow

-26.04

-28.18

1.59

-0.63

Equity raised

41.66

56.77

54.07

54.71

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.9

2.18

47.3

36.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.52

30.76

102.96

90.33

