Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.4
7.4
7.4
7.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.52
21.65
28.56
27.09
Net Worth
12.92
29.05
35.96
34.49
Minority Interest
Debt
48.88
47.3
51.74
54.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.47
4.2
4.74
5.52
Total Liabilities
65.27
80.55
92.44
94.57
Fixed Assets
50.65
53.81
56.29
59.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.41
2.98
2.29
2.99
Networking Capital
10.44
21.09
33.47
31.14
Inventories
29.01
33.24
33.63
32.35
Inventory Days
154.58
154.43
109.68
105.39
Sundry Debtors
8.74
9.44
24.64
23.88
Debtor Days
46.57
43.85
80.36
77.8
Other Current Assets
26.05
30.03
17.03
18.14
Sundry Creditors
-20.27
-21.27
-21.97
-27.35
Creditor Days
108
98.82
71.65
89.1
Other Current Liabilities
-33.09
-30.35
-19.86
-15.88
Cash
1.64
2.52
0.23
0.5
Total Assets
65.29
80.55
92.43
94.57
No Record Found
