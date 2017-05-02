iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation Profit & Loss Statement

12.9
(-4.80%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

68.49

78.56

111.9

112.03

yoy growth (%)

-12.8

-29.79

-0.11

0.51

Raw materials

-41.35

-45.68

-65.77

-68.64

As % of sales

60.37

58.15

58.77

61.26

Employee costs

-13.67

-14.36

-15.46

-15.13

As % of sales

19.96

18.27

13.82

13.51

Other costs

-14.42

-12.55

-14.69

-14.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.06

15.97

13.13

12.95

Operating profit

-0.96

5.96

15.96

13.74

OPM

-1.4

7.58

14.27

12.26

Depreciation

-3.6

-3.47

-3.68

-3.59

Interest expense

-10.52

-9.33

-9.04

-8.63

Other income

0.07

0.11

0.15

0.08

Profit before tax

-15.02

-6.74

3.39

1.58

Taxes

-0.73

0.44

-0.68

-0.61

Tax rate

4.86

-6.53

-20.2

-38.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.75

-6.3

2.71

0.96

Exceptional items

1.26

-0.26

-1.13

2.22

Net profit

-14.49

-6.56

1.57

3.19

yoy growth (%)

120.69

-515.95

-50.58

174.32

NPM

-21.16

-8.36

1.41

2.85

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Under Liquidation

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.