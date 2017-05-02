Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
68.49
78.56
111.9
112.03
yoy growth (%)
-12.8
-29.79
-0.11
0.51
Raw materials
-41.35
-45.68
-65.77
-68.64
As % of sales
60.37
58.15
58.77
61.26
Employee costs
-13.67
-14.36
-15.46
-15.13
As % of sales
19.96
18.27
13.82
13.51
Other costs
-14.42
-12.55
-14.69
-14.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.06
15.97
13.13
12.95
Operating profit
-0.96
5.96
15.96
13.74
OPM
-1.4
7.58
14.27
12.26
Depreciation
-3.6
-3.47
-3.68
-3.59
Interest expense
-10.52
-9.33
-9.04
-8.63
Other income
0.07
0.11
0.15
0.08
Profit before tax
-15.02
-6.74
3.39
1.58
Taxes
-0.73
0.44
-0.68
-0.61
Tax rate
4.86
-6.53
-20.2
-38.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.75
-6.3
2.71
0.96
Exceptional items
1.26
-0.26
-1.13
2.22
Net profit
-14.49
-6.56
1.57
3.19
yoy growth (%)
120.69
-515.95
-50.58
174.32
NPM
-21.16
-8.36
1.41
2.85
