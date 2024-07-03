Summary

Sharda Motor Industries Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 31, 1986. The Companys production range includes Exhaust Systems, Catalytic Converters, Suspension Systems, Sheet Metal Components and Plastic parts for Automotive. Apart from these, the Company serves as a Tier I vendor for some of major Automobiles and Electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It has got a State of Art manufacturing facilities across various locations in 4 states of India. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components.During the year 2018-19, NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) wherein the entire Automobile Seating Business of the Company was demerged as separate entity post the sanction/ approval of Scheme of Arrangement through Demerger by the requisite Authorities.The Scheme of Arrangement between Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL) and NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors with effect from December 31, 2018 to demerge the Seating Business Undertakings of the Company was approved by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and thereafter, the Equity Shares of NACL was listed for Trading at the BSE Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited on

Read More