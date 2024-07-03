Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,887.7
Prev. Close₹1,882.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹623.47
Day's High₹1,891.8
Day's Low₹1,811.1
52 Week's High₹2,952.1
52 Week's Low₹1,165.05
Book Value₹397.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,462.15
P/E17.69
EPS106.3
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,019.18
775.88
593.82
439.5
Net Worth
1,025.13
781.83
599.77
445.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,736.53
862.98
1,155.44
1,041.88
yoy growth (%)
101.22
-25.31
10.89
12.41
Raw materials
-1,419.45
-585.87
-789.55
-716.16
As % of sales
81.74
67.88
68.33
68.73
Employee costs
-81.62
-84.96
-82.03
-72.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.27
78.47
117.33
86.28
Depreciation
-43.98
-40.21
-43.77
-49.79
Tax paid
-26.68
-20.72
-38.13
-20.38
Working capital
74.6
69.1
3.61
-11.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
101.22
-25.31
10.89
12.41
Op profit growth
34.78
-34.07
12.03
34.78
EBIT growth
34.38
-33.53
27.24
41.92
Net profit growth
36.07
-26.53
38.5
65.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,809.26
2,699.94
2,255.31
1,736.54
862.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,809.26
2,699.94
2,255.31
1,736.54
862.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
92.55
44.65
29.54
21.45
23.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kishan N Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Udayan Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarita Dhuper
Managing Director
Ajay Relan
Executive Director & CS
Nitin Vishnoi
Assistant Company Secretary
Iti Goyal.
Director
Navin Paul
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
Summary
Sharda Motor Industries Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 31, 1986. The Companys production range includes Exhaust Systems, Catalytic Converters, Suspension Systems, Sheet Metal Components and Plastic parts for Automotive. Apart from these, the Company serves as a Tier I vendor for some of major Automobiles and Electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It has got a State of Art manufacturing facilities across various locations in 4 states of India. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components.During the year 2018-19, NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) wherein the entire Automobile Seating Business of the Company was demerged as separate entity post the sanction/ approval of Scheme of Arrangement through Demerger by the requisite Authorities.The Scheme of Arrangement between Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL) and NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors with effect from December 31, 2018 to demerge the Seating Business Undertakings of the Company was approved by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and thereafter, the Equity Shares of NACL was listed for Trading at the BSE Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited on
Read More
The Sharda Motor Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1837.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is ₹5462.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is 17.69 and 6.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Motor Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is ₹1165.05 and ₹2952.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.83%, 3 Years at 28.83%, 1 Year at 34.92%, 6 Month at -23.91%, 3 Month at -19.29% and 1 Month at -9.93%.
