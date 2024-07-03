iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Share Price

1,837.15
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,887.7
  • Day's High1,891.8
  • 52 Wk High2,952.1
  • Prev. Close1,882.3
  • Day's Low1,811.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,165.05
  • Turnover (lac)623.47
  • P/E17.69
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value397.01
  • EPS106.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,462.15
  • Div. Yield0.53
No Records Found

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,887.7

Prev. Close

1,882.3

Turnover(Lac.)

623.47

Day's High

1,891.8

Day's Low

1,811.1

52 Week's High

2,952.1

52 Week's Low

1,165.05

Book Value

397.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,462.15

P/E

17.69

EPS

106.3

Divi. Yield

0.53

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9.92

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.30%

Non-Promoter- 13.79%

Institutions: 13.79%

Non-Institutions: 21.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,019.18

775.88

593.82

439.5

Net Worth

1,025.13

781.83

599.77

445.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,736.53

862.98

1,155.44

1,041.88

yoy growth (%)

101.22

-25.31

10.89

12.41

Raw materials

-1,419.45

-585.87

-789.55

-716.16

As % of sales

81.74

67.88

68.33

68.73

Employee costs

-81.62

-84.96

-82.03

-72.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.27

78.47

117.33

86.28

Depreciation

-43.98

-40.21

-43.77

-49.79

Tax paid

-26.68

-20.72

-38.13

-20.38

Working capital

74.6

69.1

3.61

-11.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

101.22

-25.31

10.89

12.41

Op profit growth

34.78

-34.07

12.03

34.78

EBIT growth

34.38

-33.53

27.24

41.92

Net profit growth

36.07

-26.53

38.5

65.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,809.26

2,699.94

2,255.31

1,736.54

862.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,809.26

2,699.94

2,255.31

1,736.54

862.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

92.55

44.65

29.54

21.45

23.73

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kishan N Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Udayan Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarita Dhuper

Managing Director

Ajay Relan

Executive Director & CS

Nitin Vishnoi

Assistant Company Secretary

Iti Goyal.

Director

Navin Paul

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

Summary

Sharda Motor Industries Limited was incorporated on January 29, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies NCT Delhi & Haryana and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 31, 1986. The Companys production range includes Exhaust Systems, Catalytic Converters, Suspension Systems, Sheet Metal Components and Plastic parts for Automotive. Apart from these, the Company serves as a Tier I vendor for some of major Automobiles and Electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It has got a State of Art manufacturing facilities across various locations in 4 states of India. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components.During the year 2018-19, NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) wherein the entire Automobile Seating Business of the Company was demerged as separate entity post the sanction/ approval of Scheme of Arrangement through Demerger by the requisite Authorities.The Scheme of Arrangement between Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL) and NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors with effect from December 31, 2018 to demerge the Seating Business Undertakings of the Company was approved by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and thereafter, the Equity Shares of NACL was listed for Trading at the BSE Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited on
Company FAQs

What is the Sharda Motor Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sharda Motor Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1837.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is ₹5462.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is 17.69 and 6.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Motor Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is ₹1165.05 and ₹2952.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd?

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.83%, 3 Years at 28.83%, 1 Year at 34.92%, 6 Month at -23.91%, 3 Month at -19.29% and 1 Month at -9.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.31 %
Institutions - 13.79 %
Public - 21.90 %

