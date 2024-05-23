Outcome of the Board meeting held on 23.05.2024 The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 9.92 per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e 496% of Face Value per equity share); for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting Notice of Record date The Record Date for payment of Dividend will be Thursday, September 19, 2024. Payment of dividend shall be made ONLY through electronic mode to those Shareholders who have updated their bank account details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)