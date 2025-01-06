iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.27

78.47

117.33

86.28

Depreciation

-43.98

-40.21

-43.77

-49.79

Tax paid

-26.68

-20.72

-38.13

-20.38

Working capital

74.6

69.1

3.61

-11.4

Other operating items

Operating

109.2

86.64

39.03

4.71

Capital expenditure

34.92

78.68

16.41

-296.94

Free cash flow

144.12

165.32

55.44

-292.22

Equity raised

722.18

652.6

557.27

454.76

Investing

12.88

-63.94

26.11

49.03

Financing

22.62

10.72

-19.24

25.8

Dividends paid

0

0

7.43

7.43

Net in cash

901.81

764.7

627.02

244.8

