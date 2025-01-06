Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.27
78.47
117.33
86.28
Depreciation
-43.98
-40.21
-43.77
-49.79
Tax paid
-26.68
-20.72
-38.13
-20.38
Working capital
74.6
69.1
3.61
-11.4
Other operating items
Operating
109.2
86.64
39.03
4.71
Capital expenditure
34.92
78.68
16.41
-296.94
Free cash flow
144.12
165.32
55.44
-292.22
Equity raised
722.18
652.6
557.27
454.76
Investing
12.88
-63.94
26.11
49.03
Financing
22.62
10.72
-19.24
25.8
Dividends paid
0
0
7.43
7.43
Net in cash
901.81
764.7
627.02
244.8
