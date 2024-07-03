Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
711.29
685.43
703.39
689.12
762.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
711.29
685.43
703.39
689.12
762.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.39
20.14
31.48
22.63
19.89
Total Income
726.68
705.57
734.88
711.75
782.54
Total Expenditure
606.09
589.77
603.97
594.78
663.22
PBIDT
120.59
115.8
130.91
116.97
119.33
Interest
0.49
0.48
0.2
0.94
0.56
PBDT
120.09
115.31
130.71
116.04
118.77
Depreciation
13.98
12.87
13.95
13.55
12.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.81
26.18
28.63
25.39
26.08
Deferred Tax
0.6
-0.56
-0.18
1.12
-0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
78.71
76.83
88.3
75.97
80.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
78.71
76.83
88.3
75.97
80.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
78.71
76.83
88.3
75.97
80.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.39
25.9
29.7
25.55
26.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.74
5.74
5.95
5.95
5.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.95
16.89
18.61
16.97
15.64
PBDTM(%)
16.88
16.82
18.58
16.83
15.57
PATM(%)
11.06
11.2
12.55
11.02
10.5
