Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,871.7
(1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,736.53

862.98

1,155.44

1,041.88

yoy growth (%)

101.22

-25.31

10.89

12.41

Raw materials

-1,419.45

-585.87

-789.55

-716.16

As % of sales

81.74

67.88

68.33

68.73

Employee costs

-81.62

-84.96

-82.03

-72.82

As % of sales

4.7

9.84

7.09

6.99

Other costs

-106.21

-96.25

-138.41

-123.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.11

11.15

11.97

11.81

Operating profit

129.24

95.88

145.44

129.82

OPM

7.44

11.11

12.58

12.46

Depreciation

-43.98

-40.21

-43.77

-49.79

Interest expense

-1.42

-0.92

-2.13

-7.59

Other income

21.45

23.73

17.8

13.85

Profit before tax

105.27

78.47

117.33

86.28

Taxes

-26.68

-20.72

-38.13

-20.38

Tax rate

-25.35

-26.4

-32.5

-23.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

78.59

57.75

79.19

65.9

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.58

-9.15

Net profit

78.59

57.75

78.61

56.75

yoy growth (%)

36.07

-26.53

38.5

65.83

NPM

4.52

6.69

6.8

5.44

