|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,736.53
862.98
1,155.44
1,041.88
yoy growth (%)
101.22
-25.31
10.89
12.41
Raw materials
-1,419.45
-585.87
-789.55
-716.16
As % of sales
81.74
67.88
68.33
68.73
Employee costs
-81.62
-84.96
-82.03
-72.82
As % of sales
4.7
9.84
7.09
6.99
Other costs
-106.21
-96.25
-138.41
-123.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.11
11.15
11.97
11.81
Operating profit
129.24
95.88
145.44
129.82
OPM
7.44
11.11
12.58
12.46
Depreciation
-43.98
-40.21
-43.77
-49.79
Interest expense
-1.42
-0.92
-2.13
-7.59
Other income
21.45
23.73
17.8
13.85
Profit before tax
105.27
78.47
117.33
86.28
Taxes
-26.68
-20.72
-38.13
-20.38
Tax rate
-25.35
-26.4
-32.5
-23.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
78.59
57.75
79.19
65.9
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.58
-9.15
Net profit
78.59
57.75
78.61
56.75
yoy growth (%)
36.07
-26.53
38.5
65.83
NPM
4.52
6.69
6.8
5.44
