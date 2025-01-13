iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1,830
(0.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,019.18

775.88

593.82

439.5

Net Worth

1,025.13

781.83

599.77

445.45

Minority Interest

Debt

23.67

24.64

12.46

11.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.52

5.78

0

1.27

Total Liabilities

1,055.32

812.25

612.23

458.62

Fixed Assets

219.21

220.97

156.36

179.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

687.14

53.73

104.49

55.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.83

12.53

5.2

4.99

Networking Capital

-127.51

363.31

-51.36

-44.01

Inventories

196.91

204.07

131.41

138.57

Inventory Days

29.12

Sundry Debtors

227.16

331.48

276.05

324.33

Debtor Days

68.17

Other Current Assets

46.71

434.19

21.55

23.08

Sundry Creditors

-508.07

-529.03

-421.84

-480.21

Creditor Days

100.93

Other Current Liabilities

-90.22

-77.4

-58.54

-49.78

Cash

264.64

161.71

397.56

263.03

Total Assets

1,055.31

812.25

612.24

458.61

