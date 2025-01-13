Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,019.18
775.88
593.82
439.5
Net Worth
1,025.13
781.83
599.77
445.45
Minority Interest
Debt
23.67
24.64
12.46
11.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.52
5.78
0
1.27
Total Liabilities
1,055.32
812.25
612.23
458.62
Fixed Assets
219.21
220.97
156.36
179.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
687.14
53.73
104.49
55.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.83
12.53
5.2
4.99
Networking Capital
-127.51
363.31
-51.36
-44.01
Inventories
196.91
204.07
131.41
138.57
Inventory Days
29.12
Sundry Debtors
227.16
331.48
276.05
324.33
Debtor Days
68.17
Other Current Assets
46.71
434.19
21.55
23.08
Sundry Creditors
-508.07
-529.03
-421.84
-480.21
Creditor Days
100.93
Other Current Liabilities
-90.22
-77.4
-58.54
-49.78
Cash
264.64
161.71
397.56
263.03
Total Assets
1,055.31
812.25
612.24
458.61
