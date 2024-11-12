iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202425 May 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Saturday, 25th May 2024 has inter alia considered, noted and approved the audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Fourth (4th) Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final Dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 23.05.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal for Buy Back of the Equity Shares of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Sharda Motor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

