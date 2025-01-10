TO THE MEMBERS OF SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sharda Motor Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report w.r.t the Company:

S. Key Audit Matters No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Recognition of price variations in the revenue Revenue from sale of goods is recognized upon the transfer of control of the goods sold to the customer, at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods from its customers. In determining the transaction price for the sale of Our audit procedure included, however not limited to the following: i. Test of Controls • Performed test of controls of managements process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods with regard to the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers and managements process & assumptions used in calculation of price variations. products, the Company considers the effects of various factors such as volume-based discounts, price adjustments to be passed on and/ or recovered to/from the customers based on various parameters like negotiations-based savings on cost of materials, rebates etc. provided to the customers. During the year, the Company has accounted for such price variations to be passed on and/ or recovered to/from such customers. There is a risk that revenue could be recognized at incorrect amount on account of the significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of price variations and in the incorrect period on account for sales transactions occurring on and around the year end. Therefore, revenue recognition has been identified as a Key Audit Matter. ii. Test of Details • Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers. • Performed audit procedures on a representative sample of the sales transactions to test whether the revenues and related trade receivables are recorded taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, debit/ credit notes in respect of agreed price variations passed on to the customers. • Tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the computation of price adjustments as per customer contracts. • Performed analytical procedures to identify any unusual trends and tested the price adjustment estimate for consistency with the material cost. Conclusion: Based on th e procedures described above, we did not identify any material exceptions to the managements assertions and treatment & presentation of the subject matter in the standalone financial statements. 2. Valuation of Investments The Companys investment portfolio represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets, which primarily consists of: i. Investment in Bonds ii. Investment in Mutual Funds iii. Fixed Deposits The aforementioned instruments are valued at amortized cost or fair value through profit & loss (FVTPL) depending upon the nature of investment. The valuation of these investments was considered to be a significant area in the standalone financial statements requiring our attention due to • the materiality of total value of investments to the total assets, • judgements involved in (a) determining of recoverability of investments, (b) in selecting the valuation basis and • assessment of market data/ conditions and financial indicators of the investee. Our audit procedure included, however not limited to the following: i. Test of Controls • Obtained an understanding from the management, tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the valuation of material investments, including the Companys review and approval process for making the investments. ii. Test of Details • Assessed the appropriateness of the relevant accounting policies of the Company, including those relating to recognition and measurement of financial instrument by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; • For instruments valued at fair value, assessed the carrying value/fair value calculations of all investments individually, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company are as per available quoted prices in liquid markets and performed testing of inputs used in valuation including checking of mathematical accuracy. • For instruments valued at Amortized cost, assessed the business model objective of holding the asset to collect the contractual cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Also, assessed the instrument for impairment by evaluating if there is any significant increase in credit risk. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policy and disclosures related to investments and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements. Conclusion: Based on the procedures described above, we did not identify any material exceptions to the managements assertions and treatment, presentation, and disclosure of the subject matter in standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that, there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

2B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note No. 40 to the standalone financial statements. (b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (d) i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 51 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 51 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii. Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) & (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) i. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend; and ii. As stated in note 48 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except for the instances below. i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account. ii. The Company has used payroll software for maintaining payroll records which is operated by a third-party service provider and in the absence of reporting on compliance with audit trail (edit log) requirements in the independent service auditors report, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature was enables and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software.

Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of and limit laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable. ii) a) On the basis of information and explanation provided, the Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on such physical verification. b) According to the records examined by us, during the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate has been sanctioned to the Company by the banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company as disclosed in Note No 47 of the Financial Statements. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits by any financial institutions. iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company has neither provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, in respect of investment made by the Company during the year and for the purpose of reporting under paragraph 3(iii))(b), based on the audit procedures performed by us, the investment made during the year by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 of the Act. However, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act in respect of investments made during the year. v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections_73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and record have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records. vii) In respect of statutory dues: a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Further, the statutory dues of Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Excise and Value Added Tax have subsumed in GST and accordingly are not applicable to the operations of the Company. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable. b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (vii) (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dispute Amount involved (in in Lakh) Amount Deposited (in _ in Lakh) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Act VAT 9.62 - FY 2005-06 Asst. Commissioner (CT) Sriperumbudur 20.10 - FY 2006-07 Asst. Commissioner (CT) Sriperumbudur 291.08 29.11 FY 2010-11 State Tax Officer 116.08 11.61 FY 2011-12 State Tax Officer 113.47 11.35 FY 2012-13 State Tax Officer 8.17 0.82 FY 2013-14 State Tax Officer 13.28 1.33 FY 2014-15 State Tax Officer 14.78 1.48 FY 2015-16 State Tax Officer 2. Gujarat VAT Act VAT 39.14 4.63 FY 2016-17 Asst. Commissioner State 4.38 0.64 FY 2017-18 Asst. Commissioner State 3. Central Excise Act Cenvat Credit 440.00 - FY 2008-09 LTU - Delhi 4. Income Tax Act Income Tax 280.00 791.19 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeal 5. Income Tax Act Income Tax 11.56 8.73 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeal 6. Income Tax Act Income Tax 40.39 24.08 AY 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeal 7. Income Tax Act Income Tax 0.98 - AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeal 8. Income Tax Act Income Tax 90.46 - AY 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax, Appeal 9. Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act GST 24.38 2.44 FY 2017-18 Dy Commissioner of State Tax, Nashik 10. Uttarakhand Goods and Service Tax Act GST 27.18 1.22 FY 2017-18 Dy Commissioner of State Tax, Uttarakhand 11. Tamil Nadu Goods and Service Tax Act GST 86.17 7.83 FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22 Assistant Commissioner, Tamil Nadu 12. Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act GST 77.90 7.08 FY 2017-18 & 2018-19 Superintendent, Nashik (Maharashtra) 13. Employee Provident Fund Act PF 0.62 - FY 2016-17 CG Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court, Chennai 14. Service Tax Act Service Tax 7.56 - Apr-11 to Dec-12 LTU - Delhi 3.89 - Jan-13 to Sep-13 LTU – Delhi 5.52 - Oct-13 to Aug-14 LTU - Delhi

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable. ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no loans or other borrowings having stipulated repayment schedule and not liable to pay any interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable. b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year covered by our audit. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable. x) In respect of moneys raised by the Company through issue of shares & debt instruments: a) During the year, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable. xi ) a) Based on the audit procedures performed, representation obtained from the Management, and information and explanations given to us on our enquiries in this regard, we report that no fraud on or by the Company, resulting in a material misstatement on the financial statements has been noticed or reported during the year under audit. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed during the year and up to the date of this report in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable. xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) In respect to internal audit system in the Company: a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the year under audit. xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable. xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable. xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us: a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order are not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has transferred the unspent CSR amount in respect of ongoing projects, as stated below, for the year requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has also been disclosed in note 35 to the financial statements.

Financial year Amount identified for spending on CSR activities for "ongoing projects" Unspent amount Amount transferred to special account under Section 135(6) Due date of transfer to the account Actual date of transfer to the account Number of days of delay, if any 2021-22 206.96 199.94 199.94 30.04.2022 27.04.2022 Nil 2022-23 269.15 214.06 214.06 30.04.2023 21.04.2023 Nil 2023-24 404.26 365.33 365.33 30.04.2024 29.04.2024 Nil

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LIMITED Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Sharda Motor Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.